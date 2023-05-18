'It'll help': Kiwis react to Budget 2023

Kiwis across the country are reacting to the Government's "no frills" Budget 2023, which comes amid a cost of living crunch and ahead of a general election later this year.

Kaitaia resident Mari Wharemate is a solo mum of four. She said times were tough with rising prices under the cost of living crunch.

"I like lowering the power costs. That'll be a major one for us. When we have to use the heating in the winter," she said.

The mother said a normal bill would get to around $400 a month with heating. The state house she lives in is often damp, she says, sometimes with flooding.

She said lowering the cost of childcare was "major" as she wouldn't have to worry about those bills. Meanwhile, removing the $5 co-payment for prescriptions would also "help".

"It'll be good for everyone in this town," Wharemate said. "It'll help."

Solo mum Janelle Richardson said it was "disappointing" that the Budget didn't do more to help with skyrocketing food prices or petrol prices.

"There are costs that haven't been mentioned, like transport as far as petrol... Food prices still remain at a high, and they don't seem to be coming down.

(Source: 1News)

"You buy food because we have to eat," she said. "Which you take away from your power or from other areas of spending.

"To get it right is to get our basic needs met."

She said the additional subsidies for energy bills were a good thing: "Everybody will be happy with that."

However, she wished there had been more money for education beyond the announcement of an extension of free early childhood education.

"It's fantastic for the ECE. It will help parents," Richardson said.

But the Christchurch resident said she wanted additional help for older kids as well.

Queenstown resident Kim Knight, 63, has struggled with the price of housing in the city.

She helps at a foodbank but is struggling to find a place to live herself.

(Source: 1News)

"Everyone deserves a roof over their head," she said.

"I think often, until you've actually experienced something first-hand, it's impossible to know what it feels like to be in that situation."

She said the Government's decisions needed to fundamentally have understanding and empathy towards people struggling under the housing crisis.