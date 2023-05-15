New Zealand
1News

Major Auckland stadium to get new name

By Corazon Miller, 1News Reporter
9:45am
Mt Smart Stadium has a new name - Go Media Stadium Mt Smart.

Mt Smart Stadium has a new name - Go Media Stadium Mt Smart. (Source: Supplied)

For the first time in almost 30 years Mt Smart Stadium, the Warriors' home ground, is being renamed as part of a new sponsorship deal.

Auckland Stadiums has signed a new commercial agreement that gives Kiwi outdoor advertising company Go Media naming rights over the stadium.

The new name, Go Media Stadium Mt Smart, was announced at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Auckland this morning. While neither organisation would divulge the value of the sponsorship agreement, experts have estimated it could be worth thousands of dollars.

The last time such a deal was made was in the 1990s that saw it called Ericsson Stadium between 1995 to 2006.

The news of the new name comes at a time when Auckland Council has forecast large cuts to the arts and events sector to help it reduce its budget deficit in the next financial year.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited chief executive Nick Hill said the deal would help the council-controlled organisation reduce its reliance on ratepayer funding.

"Across the council group we all need to find new and innovative ways to work with the private sector to secure funding," he said. "We are more committed than ever to making Go Media Stadium Mt Smart an accessible, affordable asset for Tāmaki Makaurau."

Go Media managing director Mike Gray said it was a proud moment for the organisation.

"We are looking forward to using our networks and leveraging our shared passions for events and entertainment together."

As well as being the home for Auckland's professional league team, Go Media Stadium is one of the country's main venues for outdoor concerts.

Expressions of interest for a sponsorship deal were first sought before the pandemic, in 2018. At the time Auckland Stadiums director Paul Nisbet expressed a need to secure a "significant revenue stream" to assist with its ongoing maintenance and ensure its future viability.

New ZealandAucklandWarriors

SHARE ME

More Stories

Person injured after car crashes into Auckland school

Person injured after car crashes into Auckland school

Police say they were called to the single-car crash at Kristin School, on Albany Highway, about 8.31am.

10:27am

Arrest after armed man 'demanded' cash from Auckland store

Arrest after armed man 'demanded' cash from Auckland store

The man, 38, has been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

8:16pm

South Auckland bike crash leaves person fighting for life

South Auckland bike crash leaves person fighting for life

Sun, May 14

Govt must tackle food insecurity or risk 'unrest' - City Mission leader

Govt must tackle food insecurity or risk 'unrest' - City Mission leader

Sun, May 14

0:47

Auckland vape store staff say they were held hostage in robbery

Auckland vape store staff say they were held hostage in robbery

Sat, May 13

0:47

Person arrested after 'suspicious' South Auckland garage fire

Person arrested after 'suspicious' South Auckland garage fire

Sat, May 13

More Stories

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Lots of Kiwis will have purchased tickets for the draw with Mother's Day in mind.

Sat, May 13

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Watch: Kokkinakis smashes racquet as Murray wins unbelievable rally

Watch: Kokkinakis smashes racquet as Murray wins unbelievable rally

Fri, Jan 20

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Mike King opens up about moment his life 'spiralled out of control' as he embarks on nationwide tour promoting mental health awareness

Mike King opens up about moment his life 'spiralled out of control' as he embarks on nationwide tour promoting mental health awareness

March 5, 2018

National commits to tough new anti-gang laws if elected

National commits to tough new anti-gang laws if elected

June 11, 2022

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

2 children under 5 reportedly found dead at home in Ruakākā, Northland

2 children under 5 reportedly found dead at home in Ruakākā, Northland

29 mins ago

Two waterspouts filmed swirling off Foxton Beach

0:42

Two waterspouts filmed swirling off Foxton Beach

49 mins ago

National: Classroom cash 'fiddles around the edges'

National: Classroom cash 'fiddles around the edges'

56 mins ago

Grizzlies suspend Morant after another gun video appears online

Grizzlies suspend Morant after another gun video appears online

10:35am

Budget 2023: $300 million pledged to build 300 classrooms

Budget 2023: $300 million pledged to build 300 classrooms

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6