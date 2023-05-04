Akl Council budget proposal 'rips the heart' out of city - Swarbrick

Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick has hit out at Auckland Council's proposed budget, calling it "deficit politics" which would rip the heart out of the city and its services.

Swarbrick was speaking in the parliamentary debating chamber during a special debate on local issues.

She said in the Auckland Anniversary floods the community, not council, response had been particularly significant.

"We saw what worked, it was the community.

"Our political institutions… are supposed to reflect, and represent and support our communities.

"It was why it was so galling that in the wake and recovery of that climate change-charged destruction, Auckland Council’s annual budget went out for consultation."

She said the budget proposed to "decimate resources" for community, climate, arts, environment, culture, transport, homelessness and social services.

"We are talking about permanent cancellation of more than 1000 buses a day, while also increasing fares, ripping out a third of our public bins in parks, permanently closing 32 Citizens’ Advice Bureaux, which were also on the frontline throughout that flooding."

She said it also including the "gutting" of libraries, "slashing" of water infrastructure upgrades, and "chopping" of local board discretionary spending.

"And so many more brutal cuts alongside the sale of our assets.

"This is the most significant and austere local government budget in my lifetime."

She said it was a “parochial version of the 1984 austerity budget”.

Swarbrick said communities were "not happy", with record submissions on the budget.

She said 51% of submitters did not support cuts, calling it a "crystal clear majority".

"These cuts cannot stand."

She said Auckland Council should "follow suit" of Wellington mayor - and former Green Party chief of staff - Tory Whanau, who was "confronting the reality of infrastructural deficit and meeting community needs with a proposed 13% rates increase".

"Austerity is expensive, especially for those in our communities who can afford it the least.

"Our communities will not continue to allow the privatisation of profit and the socialisation of cost - the deficit politics which rips the heart out of our cities and our services."

She said she wanted to note to Auckland councillors that "we are watching and we are looking forward to their leadership for Aucklanders".

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown's office has been approached for comment.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown. (Source: 1News)

In a statement on Tuesday, Auckland Council said more than 40,000 Aucklanders had submitted on the proposed annual budget 2023/2024 - the largest amount of feedback received for any public consultation by the council.

Auckland Council chief financial officer Peter Gudsell said he was appreciative of the responses.

"Clearly Aucklanders are engaged with the council’s budget for the coming year.

"It’s no secret the council is in a tough financial position, and balancing our budget requires the governing body to make important decisions on behalf of Aucklanders."

He said feedback would be considered by the council and local boards alongside "other important factors" before final decisions were made.