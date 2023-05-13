World
'We Three Kings': New photos show Charles, William, George together

40 mins ago
King Charles and heirs WIlliam and George.

King Charles and heirs WIlliam and George. (Source: Buckingham Palace)

New photos released by Buckingham Palace show King Charles III with princes William and George.

The photos were taken by photographer Hugo Burnand in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace. They show King Charles in his coronation robes, flanked by Prince William and Prince George, who are both wearing honourary dress uniforms.

The King and Queen with their Pages of Honour and Ladies in Attendance.

The King and Queen with their Pages of Honour and Ladies in Attendance. (Source: Buckingham Palace)

Two newspapers in the UK, The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail, headlined the photo on their front pages under the headline: "We three kings".

It comes after other official portraits were released earlier this week by Buckingham Palace, which showed the monarchs in full regalia.

In a message to the public, the King said the weekend's coronation was "such a special occasion" and paid tribute to those who gave their time to ensuring the celebrations throughout the UK were "as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible".

"To those who joined in the celebrations — whether at home, at street parties and lunches, or by volunteering in communities — we thank you, each and every one," Charles said.

"To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible Coronation gift, as we now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and Commonwealth."

Royalty

