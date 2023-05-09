Buckingham Palace releases official coronation portraits

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have shared their "most sincere and heartfelt thanks" as new portraits of the monarchs were released by Buckingham Palace overnight.

In a message, the King said the weekend's coronation was "such a special occasion" and paid tribute to those who gave their time to ensuring the celebrations throughout the UK were "as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible".

"To those who joined in the celebrations - whether at home, at street parties and lunches, or by volunteering in communities - we thank you, each and every one," Charles said.

"To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible Coronation gift, as we now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and Commonwealth."

A series of official portraits were released by Buckingham Palace overnight, showing the monarchs in full regalia.

King Charles III poses for a photo in full regalia in the Throne Room. (Source: Associated Press)

In one portrait, King Charles is seen wearing the Robe of Estate, the Imperial State Crown and is holding the Sovereign's Orb and Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross.

He is seated on one of a pair of 1902 throne chairs that were made for the future King George V and Queen Mary for use at the Coronation of King Edward VII.

Queen Camilla poses for a photo in The Green Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace. (Source: Associated Press)

In another portrait, Queen Camilla poses in The Green Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace.

The Queen is wearing Queen Mary's Crown and Robe of Estate.

The King and Queen are also pictured standing together in the throne room.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are pictured in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace. (Source: Associated Press)

A fourth image showed the pair with the "working royal family", members of the family who carry out official duties on behalf of the monarch.