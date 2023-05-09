World
1News

Buckingham Palace releases official coronation portraits

47 mins ago
wearing the Robe of Estate, the Imperial State Crown and is holding the Sovereign's Orb and Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross.

wearing the Robe of Estate, the Imperial State Crown and is holding the Sovereign's Orb and Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross. (Source: Associated Press)

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have shared their "most sincere and heartfelt thanks" as new portraits of the monarchs were released by Buckingham Palace overnight.

In a message, the King said the weekend's coronation was "such a special occasion" and paid tribute to those who gave their time to ensuring the celebrations throughout the UK were "as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible".

"To those who joined in the celebrations - whether at home, at street parties and lunches, or by volunteering in communities - we thank you, each and every one," Charles said.

"To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible Coronation gift, as we now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and Commonwealth."

A series of official portraits were released by Buckingham Palace overnight, showing the monarchs in full regalia.

King Charles III poses for a photo in full regalia in the Throne Room.

King Charles III poses for a photo in full regalia in the Throne Room. (Source: Associated Press)

In one portrait, King Charles is seen wearing the Robe of Estate, the Imperial State Crown and is holding the Sovereign's Orb and Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross.

He is seated on one of a pair of 1902 throne chairs that were made for the future King George V and Queen Mary for use at the Coronation of King Edward VII.

Queen Camilla poses for a photo in The Green Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace.

Queen Camilla poses for a photo in The Green Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace. (Source: Associated Press)

In another portrait, Queen Camilla poses in The Green Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace.

The Queen is wearing Queen Mary's Crown and Robe of Estate.

The King and Queen are also pictured standing together in the throne room.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are pictured in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are pictured in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace. (Source: Associated Press)

A fourth image showed the pair with the "working royal family", members of the family who carry out official duties on behalf of the monarch.

On the third day of his long coronation weekend, King Charles III rested.

On the third day of his long coronation weekend, King Charles III rested. (Source: Associated Press)

WorldRoyalty

SHARE ME

More Stories

William pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth at coronation concert

William pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth at coronation concert

Describing the newly-crowned king as his “Pa” after his coronation on Saturday, William also echoed his dad’s pledge to “serve” the public.

12:10pm

King Charles 'deeply touched' by coronation celebration

King Charles 'deeply touched' by coronation celebration

The king issued a statement paying tribute to royal fans for their support.

10:24am

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry sing to King at coronation concert

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry sing to King at coronation concert

9:13am

William and Kate mobbed by fans during surprise walkabout

William and Kate mobbed by fans during surprise walkabout

8:14am

'Big lunch' follows big coronation celebrating King Charles

'Big lunch' follows big coronation celebrating King Charles

Mon, May 8

5:00

Meet the 'proud' pilots behind the King's coronation flypast

Meet the 'proud' pilots behind the King's coronation flypast

Sun, May 7

1:34

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Driver in Texas crash that killed 8 charged with manslaughter

Driver in Texas crash that killed 8 charged with manslaughter

33 mins ago

Warning of floods, slips as torrential rain set to pummel NZ

5:37

Warning of floods, slips as torrential rain set to pummel NZ

43 mins ago

BREAKING

Exclusive: Meka Whaitiri breaks her silence after defection

10:47

Exclusive: Meka Whaitiri breaks her silence after defection

47 mins ago

Buckingham Palace releases official coronation portraits

Buckingham Palace releases official coronation portraits

7:01am

'Ignite' programme getting rangatahi ready for the music business

2:17

'Ignite' programme getting rangatahi ready for the music business

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6