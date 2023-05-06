Photos: All the pomp and pageantry from King Charles III's coronation

Photos are emerging out of London tonight, capturing all the pomp and pageantry as the King's coronation kicks off.
The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla is taking place at Westminster Abbey at 10pm (NZ time).
King Charles' coronation procession has left Buckingham Palace.
Charles and Camilla are seen in the in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach on their way to the Abbey.
Prince Harry is seen arriving at Westminster Abbey alone.
Meghan Markle is not attending the coronation, saying she's staying home in Los Angeles to celebrate Archie's Birthday.
The rest of the royal family have arrived at the Abbey.
Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince George and Princess Charlotte have made their way to the coronation.
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was captured making his way to Westminster Abbey.
He said he's looking forward to being part of a significant piece of history and isn’t nervous ahead of the big event.
Also enroute to the coronation was National leader Christopher Luxon.
Luxon shared a photo with former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw, who is also attending.
Pop super star Lionel Richie was pictured taking his seat at the coronation ceremony. He will be playing the coronation concert tomorrow.
A number of celebrities are expected to attend the coronation today, including David Beckham, Nick Cave and Emma Thompson.
US First Lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan have also been spotted making their way inside Westminster Abbey.
Guests were seated inside the Abbey, just over two hours before the coronation was due to begin.
Junior royals and heads of state have also arrived.
