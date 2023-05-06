Photos: All the pomp and pageantry from King Charles III's coronation

Photos are emerging out of London tonight, capturing all the pomp and pageantry as the King's coronation kicks off.

The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla is taking place at Westminster Abbey at 10pm (NZ time).

King Charles pictured in the in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach. (Source: Associated Press)

King Charles' coronation procession has left Buckingham Palace.

Charles and Camilla are seen in the in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach on their way to the Abbey.

Prince Harry arrives alone at the Abbey. (Source: Associated Press)

Prince Harry is seen arriving at Westminster Abbey alone.

Prince Harry at Westminster Abbey. (Source: Associated Press)

Meghan Markle is not attending the coronation, saying she's staying home in Los Angeles to celebrate Archie's Birthday.

Charles and Camilla leave Buckingham Palace. (Source: Associated Press)

The rest of the royal family have arrived at the Abbey.

King Charles arrives at the Abbey, followed by his grandson Prince George. (Source: Associated Press)

Prince William and Princess Kate. (Source: Associated Press)

Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince George and Princess Charlotte have made their way to the coronation.

The rest of the royal family have arrived at the Abbey. (Source: Associated Press)

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was captured making his way to Westminster Abbey.

Chris Hipkins is en route to Westminster Abbey. (Source: 1News)

He said he's looking forward to being part of a significant piece of history and isn’t nervous ahead of the big event.

Luxon and McCaw before the coronation. (Source: Facebook)

Also enroute to the coronation was National leader Christopher Luxon.

Luxon shared a photo with former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw, who is also attending.

Lionel Richie has arrived and taken his seat at the coronation ceremony. (Source: Associated Press)

Pop super star Lionel Richie was pictured taking his seat at the coronation ceremony. He will be playing the coronation concert tomorrow.

Emma Thompson arrives ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London. (Source: Associated Press)

A number of celebrities are expected to attend the coronation today, including David Beckham, Nick Cave and Emma Thompson.

US First Lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan have also been spotted making their way inside Westminster Abbey.

Scene inside Westminster Abbey for coronation. (Source: Associated Press)

Guests were seated inside the Abbey, just over two hours before the coronation was due to begin.

The pre-service concert in Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation ceremony. (Source: Associated Press)

Junior royals and heads of state have also arrived.