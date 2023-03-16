Speculation of second person in new Joseph Ahuriri CCTV dismissed

Police have dismissed speculation that a second person can be seen in newly released CCTV footage of missing Gisborne man Joseph Ahuriri, saying it hinders their investigation.

The footage was released to the public last night and appears to show Ahuriri stopping at a Fuel Stop at Bay View at 5.56am on the day he went missing - February 14.

Since the release, there has been speculation a second person can be seen in the footage.

However, police say they are "satisfied that the only person shown in the recording is Joseph Ahuriri."

They said the claims relate to what is an open door on Ahuriri's white Hilux.

While they understand speculation comes from a want to help, police say any speculation and misinformation surrounding the investigation can be a "significant hindrance".

"The team investigating Joseph’s disappearance are working extremely hard to confirm his movements and provide answers for his whānau," a police spokesperson said.

"Speculation such as this often comes from a place of people wanting to help; however, the spread of misinformation such as this is can be a significant hindrance to a police investigation."

Ahuriri was previously reported as being part of the region's uncontactable list but was reclassified two weeks ago as a missing person after police said they believed his disappearance wasn't related to Cyclone Gabrielle.

Joseph Ahuriri. (Source: Supplied)

Last night, Hawke's Bay Police Inspector Martin James said in a statement that teams were extending their search efforts into "remote areas north of Bay View."

"The footage indicates that when Joseph left this location, he drove north towards the Bay View village," James said.

"The recent discovery of the Bay View CCTV footage has been part of an extensive CCTV canvassing phase in the investigation into Joseph's disappearance."

"Police continue to work hard to locate Joseph and appreciate the assistance from people who have come forward with information and CCTV footage," he said.

Anyone who has information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact police by calling 105 and referencing 230225/2804