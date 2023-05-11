Wayne Brown ends Auckland's state of emergency

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has ended the city's state of emergency.

The state of emergency was declared on Tuesday as heavy rain thrashed homes and businesses.

“I would like to acknowledge the efforts of everyone who contributed to this emergency response. Everything that could be done was done, or otherwise ready to go,” Brown said in a statement this morning.

“Once again, we saw a fantastic community-led response and our elected members were hard at work on the ground.

“However, there is always room for improvement, and we will continue to learn the lessons from these severe weather events."

Brown had delegated his powers to his deputy, Desley Simpson on Tuesday, as he was in Sydney for meetings on light rail.

There are no weather watches or warnings in place for Auckland today, but MetService says the city may see squally showers and thunderstorms across the region throughout the day.

"These will come in short bursts and may bring more lightning, strong wind gusts and a low risk of hail."

Most of the country has experienced wild weather in the past day, with more than 12,000 lightning strikes lash Aotearoa in 24 hours.

Many Auckland residents saw lightning last night, with the Sky Tower in the central city taking a number of hits.

MetService said the unstable conditions remain over central and northern New Zealand.