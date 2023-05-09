New Zealand
Photos: Parts of Auckland underwater as flooding hits

1:14pm
Opanuku stream on Border Rd in Henderson, Auckland.

Opanuku stream on Border Rd in Henderson, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

Photos are emerging of the chaos caused as a local state of emergency is declared in Auckland due to heavy rain battering the region.

A number of schools have closed and it's becoming harder to travel around Tāmaki Makaurau as State Highway 1 floods.

Oratia Stream at Parrs Cross Rd, west Auckland, close to breaking its banks after heavy rain.

Oratia Stream at Parrs Cross Rd, west Auckland, close to breaking its banks after heavy rain. (Source: 1News)

Oratia stream in West Auckland is close to overflowing, while a street in Sunnyvale is partially underwater.

Follow 1News' live updates on the weather here

Sunnyvale Primary School has also closed as a result of the weather.

Flooding on Tripoli Road in Panmure, Auckland.

Flooding on Tripoli Road in Panmure, Auckland. (Source: Darren Masters)

Photos have also captured surface flooding on Tripoli Rd in Auckland's Panmure.

Park flooded in Northcote.

Park flooded in Northcote. (Source: Jeni Brodie)

On Auckland's North Shore, Greenslade Reserve in Northcote is completely underwater.

The last time it was like this was the Anniversary Weekend floods in January.

Becroft Park in North Shore, Auckland.

Becroft Park in North Shore, Auckland. (Source: Peter Dennis)

Another park is underwater on the North Shore, this one is Becroft Park.

The New World supermarket carpark in Devonport, Auckland is flooded.

The New World supermarket carpark in Devonport, Auckland is flooded. (Source: Supplied)

Also on the North Shore, the New World supermarket carpark in Devonport has flooded, with some vehicles partially under water.

MetService has issued weather warnings and watches for many parts of the North Island and motorists are urged to drive safely.

Waka Kotahi are warning of significant delays across Auckland, urging motorists to delay all travel until all sections of the motorway network can be cleared and reopened.

In a joint statement, Auckland Council and AEM sent instructions following an emergency mobile alert sent at 12.05pm.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in place for Kaipara, Auckland City, Waitakere, Rodney, and Albany.

The Orange Heavy Rain Warning is in place between midday and midnight tonight and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch covers 2pm to 10pm across the same period.

