New Zealand
1News

Wayne Brown urges Aucklanders to 'remain calm but vigilant' amid rain

49 mins ago
Flooding near Sunnyvale in West Auckland on May 9

Flooding near Sunnyvale in West Auckland on May 9 (Source: 1News)

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown is urging Aucklanders to keep away from floodwaters and open drains as heavy rain hits the city.

Auckland is one of many parts of the country being hit by rain, with thunderstorms predicted throughout the day.

Keep up to date with the latest with our live updates

Brown is in Sydney for a meeting with Auckland Light Rail and an engineering firm, but said he is in regular contact with Auckland Emergency Management and Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson.

If required, he will delegate powers to Simpson.

"There are reports of flooding in West and North Auckland," his office said in a statement.

"Mayor Brown is urging residents to stay away from floodwaters and open drains, remain calm but vigilant and follow the advice of Auckland Emergency Management."

He "urged" emergency management and Auckland Transport to provide clear and frequent communication.

An independent report into the Anniversary weekend floods slammed Auckland Council's emergency response to the widespread flooding, saying it wasn't prepared for the disaster which saw four people lose their lives.

Brown apologised for his handling of the response.

New ZealandAucklandNatural Disasters

SHARE ME

More Stories

LIVE: Emergency mobile alert issued by Auckland Civil Defence

LIVE: Emergency mobile alert issued by Auckland Civil Defence

Follow 1News' live updates as torrential rain again hits parts of New Zealand.

5 mins ago

0:09

High school student unaccounted for at Whangārei caves

BREAKING

High school student unaccounted for at Whangārei caves

A high school group got into difficultly at the Abbey Caves near Whangārei, amid heavy rain.

21 mins ago

Bridge planned to fix crucial slip-ravaged SH25A in Coromandel

Bridge planned to fix crucial slip-ravaged SH25A in Coromandel

10:17am

3:42

Transport Minister speaks about plans for major Coromandel road

Transport Minister speaks about plans for major Coromandel road

9:37am

Auckland measles cases should be a warning, expert says

Auckland measles cases should be a warning, expert says

6:20am

Measles: No new cases, Auckland school to reopen

Measles: No new cases, Auckland school to reopen

7:00pm

More Stories

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Three other tickets shared Lotto First Division with the big winner, each taking home $250,000.

Wed, Apr 26

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

6:58pm

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Mon, Apr 24

Killer Beez and Tribesmen: From feeder gang to violent rivals

Killer Beez and Tribesmen: From feeder gang to violent rivals

June 9, 2022

Govt announces $6m to help ram-raided businesses

Govt announces $6m to help ram-raided businesses

May 26, 2022

Latest

Popular

0 min ago

LIVE: Emergency mobile alert issued by Auckland Civil Defence

0:09

LIVE: Emergency mobile alert issued by Auckland Civil Defence

5 mins ago

John Farnham recovering after chest infection scare

John Farnham recovering after chest infection scare

21 mins ago

BREAKING

High school student unaccounted for at Whangārei caves

High school student unaccounted for at Whangārei caves

35 mins ago

As Trump probes intensify, foes of ex-president see opening

As Trump probes intensify, foes of ex-president see opening

49 mins ago

Wayne Brown urges Aucklanders to 'remain calm but vigilant' amid rain

Wayne Brown urges Aucklanders to 'remain calm but vigilant' amid rain

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6