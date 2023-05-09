Wayne Brown urges Aucklanders to 'remain calm but vigilant' amid rain

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown is urging Aucklanders to keep away from floodwaters and open drains as heavy rain hits the city.

Auckland is one of many parts of the country being hit by rain, with thunderstorms predicted throughout the day.

Keep up to date with the latest with our live updates

Brown is in Sydney for a meeting with Auckland Light Rail and an engineering firm, but said he is in regular contact with Auckland Emergency Management and Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson.

If required, he will delegate powers to Simpson.

"There are reports of flooding in West and North Auckland," his office said in a statement.

"Mayor Brown is urging residents to stay away from floodwaters and open drains, remain calm but vigilant and follow the advice of Auckland Emergency Management."

He "urged" emergency management and Auckland Transport to provide clear and frequent communication.

An independent report into the Anniversary weekend floods slammed Auckland Council's emergency response to the widespread flooding, saying it wasn't prepared for the disaster which saw four people lose their lives.

Brown apologised for his handling of the response.