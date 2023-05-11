New Zealand
More than 12,000 lightning strikes lash Aotearoa in 24 hours

9:57am

Over 12,000 lightning strikes lashed New Zealand in the 24 hours to 8am today.

Many Auckland residents saw lightning last night, with the Sky Tower in the central city taking a number of hits.

MetService said the unstable conditions remain over central and northern New Zealand.

"There is a moderate risk of thunderstorms in western areas from Northland to Manawatū, including Coromandel Peninsula, western Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupō and Taihape. These thunderstorms are expected to bring heavy rain, small hail and strong winds gusting 90 to 100 km/h as indicated in the chart.

MetService thunderstorm outlook for May 11

MetService thunderstorm outlook for May 11 (Source: MetService )

"A low risk of thunderstorms continues at night in Northland, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, coastal parts of Waikato and Waikato, also Taranaki."

There was also a moderate thunderstorm risk in Wairarapa this morning, and a low risk in North Island areas not previously mentioned, Banks Peninsula and the Kaikōura coast.

Lightning strikes in the 24 hours to 8am on May 11

Lightning strikes in the 24 hours to 8am on May 11 (Source: MetService )

Meanwhile parts of the lower South Island woke to cold conditions and a dusting of snow, on the back of a southerly.

It comes after parts of the upper North Island, including Auckland, saw flooding after heavy rain fell.

12 mins ago

Possible meteorite crashes into US home

Possible meteorite crashes into US home

32 mins ago

BREAKING

Teen who died in Whangārei caving tragedy named: 'Our beautiful boy'

Teen who died in Whangārei caving tragedy named: 'Our beautiful boy'

42 mins ago

Abbey Caves: Teacher 'collapsed' when he realised student missing

4:24

Abbey Caves: Teacher 'collapsed' when he realised student missing

49 mins ago

One person dead after crash between car and diesel tanker

One person dead after crash between car and diesel tanker

11:30am

'A resignation letter': National on Govt's pre-Budget speech

'A resignation letter': National on Govt's pre-Budget speech

