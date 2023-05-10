As Auckland floods again, Swarbrick lambasts 'flippant' climate approach

Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick said Auckland's most recent bout of flooding shows the need for “urgent action” to stop the effects of climate change.

New Zealand’s biggest city experienced its third bout of extreme weather in just three months yesterday when heavy rain caused widespread floods and delays to the transport network.

Some Aucklanders were once again evacuated as their homes flooded.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, the Green Party MP fired off at the Government.

She said the “can continues to be kicked down the road” surrounding effective climate change action.

“This is the moment - we have now seen this climate change-charged weather impacting our largest city in this country where one-third of the population lives,” she said.

“These are the calls to action; our Parliament must act urgently to meet the scientific reality to urgently bring down our emissions but also to adapt our towns and cities.”

She said that inaction from political leaders on emissions from food production, transport and housing has exacerbated the issue.

“It’s not as though this is some great mystery - we know where our greenhouse gasses come from in the makeup of our economy.

“That actually gives us clues to where we can have greater resilience.”

Towns and cities also need to start adapting in preparation for future weather events, Swarbrick went on to say.

She called the current response to climate change “flippant and frustrating,” saying many Kiwis are desperate to see action.

“I find it so flippant and so frustrating as many New Zealanders, particularly young New Zealanders, who time and time again have come out to demand in their tens of thousands that their political leaders act now.

“We know the solutions; we’ve gotta get on with it,” she said.

When talking about the city's overall response to the flooding, she said “lessons have been learned” since the Auckland anniversary floods.

“Speaking to particularly the three local boards in the area of Auckland central, particularly those on the Hauraki islands, it was really clear that flows of communication were a lot better.

“Things were a lot better, but I don’t think that - given the time frame - we’ve made the necessary progress.”