'Changeable, showery conditions' on the cards as rain heads east

8.33pm: Auckland remains in a State of Local Emergency tonight, Auckland Emergency Management says.

"Fire and Emergency New Zealand reported around 280 flooding-related callouts. By 6pm this evening, just five of those remained active. Police reported more than 250 weather-related jobs between midday and 4.30pm," Auckland Emergency Management duty controller Parul Sood said.

8.00pm: MetService has posted a video detailing the next movements forecast overnight and for the next few days for the band of heavy rain.

"The heavy rain band over Bay of Plenty moves off to the east overnight," the tweet reads.

"However, changeable, showery conditions are forecast for many places on Wednesday and Thursday as colder air starts moving over the country."

The heavy rain band over Bay of Plenty moves off to the east overnight. However, changeable, showery conditions are forecast for many places on Wednesday and Thursday as colder air starts moving over the country. Latest forecasts at https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz ^SG pic.twitter.com/eQVtTnXfEd — MetService (@MetService) May 9, 2023

7.45pm: Hawke's Bay Civil Defence has issued an update on Facebook regarding the weather.

"There are currently NO severe weather warnings in place for Te Matau-a-Māui Hawke's Bay. We are expecting some rain tonight, however, this is NOT expected to reach watch or warning levels."

"We understand that many in our communities are feeling heightened anxiety in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle. Seeing severe weather impact other parts of the country may have many feeling anxious or scared."

The full update is available online.

7.30pm: Torrential downpours across Auckland caused people to rush to their cars and crowd into busses. Isobel Prasad reported on today's traffic chaos:

7.10pm: MetService has detected severe thunderstorms lying over Ōpōtiki and Whakatāne.

A severe thunderstorm warning was immediately issued for these areas just before 7pm today.

"These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by very heavy rain."

"Very heavy rain can cause surface and/or flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban areas, and make driving conditions extremely hazardous," MetService said.

7.05pm: Fire and Emergency NZ responded to over 300 weather-related callouts between 8am and 6pm today.

Half of the calls came between 12pm and 1pm. About 100 were classified as urgent.

"There is still more rain forecast, which may cause surface flooding to return. Please continue to avoid unnecessary travel tonight as there may still be floodwater around," FENZ's Brad Mosby said.

"It's dangerous to travel through floodwater and should never be done. It's difficult to judge the depth and currents during the daytime and impossible after dark," he said.

6.55pm: Tauranga City Council has sent out a Facebook update on Bay of Plenty roads.

⚠️FENZ is monitoring an active slip on Cambridge Rd and have closed it.

🔍We’re looking into reports of flooding on Maleme Street

⚠️State Highway 2: There is a tree blocking the highway before Youngson Road.

⚠️State Highway 29: Is closed from Kaimai Café due to a slip

👍State Highway 36 is open.

6.45pm: The search for a missing Whangārei Boys’ High School student has been suspended until the morning. Watch Helen Castles' report below:

6.30pm: New severe thunderstorm watches have been issued by MetService.

From 6pm today, Great Barrier Island, the Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty and Rotorua could see localised torrential rain in excess of 40mm/h.

The thunderstorms for these areas should ease around 9pm for Great Barrier Island and Coromandel, and around 11pm for Bay of Plenty and Rotorua.

6.05pm: A Wellsford family found themselves flooded in for the fourth time since January. Read their harrowing story here.

5.55pm: Tune in to TV1 at 6pm tonight or watch online for the latest weather updates.

5.45pm: Bay of Plenty Regional Council has given an update on its Facebook page as the bad weather continues.

"With the ground already very saturated from last week’s rainfall, and with the current and predicted weather incoming, we are already seeing river level rises and we anticipate this will continue over the next 24 hours."

Click here for its full update.

5.35pm: Still some thunderstorms on the cards, but the threat has passed for Auckland.

5pm update: The Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Auckland has been lifted, but it's still in force for Bay of Plenty, Coromandel Peninsula and Great Barrier Island. ^SG https://t.co/rxo5qsLJfP — MetService (@MetService) May 9, 2023

5.15pm: Auckland Zoo has flooded, meaning some animals have needed to be moved to safety.

Kia kaha to our wonderful community in Tāmaki Makaurau. As you can see here, there is currently a torrent of water rushing through Motions Creek at the Zoo. We will remain closed until at least midday tomorrow, when we will assess & make a decision as to when the Zoo can reopen. pic.twitter.com/8XQl1R7LRw — Auckland Zoo (@aucklandzoo) May 9, 2023

5.10pm: An update from police on the Whangārei Boys' High School caving trip where one student is still missing:

"Search and Rescue, USAR, Fire and Emergency, alongside Police, have been searching for the unaccounted student this afternoon since reports were initially received around 10.26am this morning," police said in a statement this evening.

"The search will be suspended around 5pm. We can now confirm the group was made up of seventeen people in total.

"Fourteen students and two adults make up the group of those who are accounted for.

"The search is expected to resume at first light tomorrow and a cordon will remain in place this evening and overnight."

Click here for more on this developing story.

4.55pm: Good news for some and bad for others in MetService's latest weather update.

The heaviest rain is now moving east across Bay of Plenty. Rotorua recorded over 20mm between 3 and 4pm with more still to come.



Auckland is on an easing trend. We are not expecting the same rainfall intensities there as we saw earlier. Latest radar here https://t.co/prKU7NLNY1 pic.twitter.com/77Tz8SOUNt — MetService (@MetService) May 9, 2023

4.50pm: Reports of slips closing roads in Bay of Plenty are coming in as the weather continues to disrupt transport.

Slip in Karangahake Gorge. (Source: Supplied)

A slip is blocking SH2 south of Ōmokoroa and there are more slips on the slip-prone Karangahake Gorge.

SH2 - SOUTH OF WAIHI, ROAD CLOSED 4:30PM

The road is closed due to flooding on SH2 near Kelly Rd. Detour via Waihi Beach. ^MS pic.twitter.com/c0nd4oacNZ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) May 9, 2023

4.45pm: Flooding in Warkworth, north of Auckland, left cars stranded and some sodden students this afternoon.

Flooding in Warkwoth leaves cars stranded. (Source: Supplied)

4.40pm: Some Auckland ferry updates.

The following Devonport Ferry services have been cancelled due to operational/crewing constraints:

16:30 Auckland to Devonport

16:45 Devonport to Auckland ^CL pic.twitter.com/rnwFH110ER — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) May 9, 2023

The following West Harbour Ferry services have been cancelled due to a high level of debris in the water after dark:

West Harbour to Auckland 17:20, 18:00

Auckland to West Harbour 17:55, 18:35 ^CL pic.twitter.com/kiXoxj3zle — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) May 9, 2023

4.30pm: An update from Nelson Tasman Civil Defence as the wild weather moves south.

An intense burst of rain has occurred in the hills near Belgrove.

⚠ This has caused flooding to occur in the Wai-iti River, flowing between Belgrove and Wakefield.

Residents in the area may not have noticed this rainfall in the hills.

👉 It is recommended that stock in the area are moved to high ground, if possible.

4.20pm: A list of Civil Defence shelters open for those displaced by flooding in Northland and Auckland has been updated.

Click here for a full list of Civil Defence Centres open and their locations.

4.05pm: MetService released some big rainfall totals to 1News.

Here are some 12 hour rainfall totals through until 3pm:

81.6mm at Whenuapai Aero

63.2mm Whangaparāoa

60.8mm Auckland airport

"Highest rainfall rates (30-49mm/hr) occurred around the middle of the day with a particularly intense convective rainband – we had a severe thunderstorm warning out for this band."

4pm: Fire and Emergency NZ have been busy in Northland and Auckland today, attending 277 weather-related callouts from 8am - 3pm.

About 100 of these were classed as urgent and the rest were classed as non-urgent.

"Please avoid unnecessary travel and don’t travel through floodwater. It’s difficult to judge the depth and currents during the daytime and impossible at night," Brad Mosby, on-call Commander for Tāmaki Makaurau says.

3.50pm: Video from earlier today shows waterfalls of rain coming down from a cliff above Auckland's famous Tamaki Drive.

3.40pm: Whangārei Boys' High School has released a statement as a student is still missing from a caving trip this morning.

Click here to read the full statement.

"An event occurred today that is hugely upsetting for our school," principal Karen Gilbert-Smith said.

"An Outdoor Education class attended Abbey Caves this morning on a caving trip and encountered a severe weather event.

"One of our students is currently missing after encountering the weather event. Search and Rescue are currently searching for the young person."

3.35pm: It's a good bet many people stranded in Auckland's CBD would be happy for a cup of tea right now!

Anyone in the city centre seeking shelter while they wait for transport to get home today? Aaiotanga Community Space is open for you, 3.30-7.30pm!

Cosy spot w free cups of tea and wifi.

22 Emily Place (big wooden door to the left of the glass foyer doors). https://t.co/xeefXWQwxe — AK CC ResidentsGroup (@CityAklccrg) May 9, 2023

3.30pm: Rain continues to fall in the Far North and has now closed part of a state highway.

SH10, KAEO TO MANGONUI - ROAD CLOSED 3:05PM

Due to flooding, SH10 is closed between Omaunu Road and Whangaroa Rd. ^MS pic.twitter.com/5YkYyImFBN — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 9, 2023

3.15pm: TVNZ chief correspondent John Campbell was out visiting people flooded in Auckland's Henderson today.

They have already flooded five times this year on Border Road.

3.05pm: This should hopefully help clear out some stranded travellers.

Western & Southern Train Line Update - Train operations are attempting to recommence Southern and Western Line services from Britomart. ^CL pic.twitter.com/Bg6jlOQEoG — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) May 9, 2023

UPDATE 3:00PM

All lanes are now clear here. ^MS https://t.co/5jDfmFRCK1 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 9, 2023

2.55pm: After earlier urging people go home early if possible. Auckland Transport has sent out a new alert asking people wanting to travel to the North Shore from the CBD to "shelter in the city until queues ease".

People waiting for a bus at Auckland CBD bus stop. (Source: 1News)

2.50pm: Finally some good news for those battling traffic woes today.

UPDATE 1:55PM

This flooding has now receded, with all lanes available between Albany & Silverdale. ^TP https://t.co/XPHIa814fZ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 9, 2023

2.40pm: A look at the latest rain radar over the upper north.

Parts of Auckland are currently clear of the rain, but its set to return soon. It's a day to keep an eye on the radar https://t.co/prKU7NLNY1. pic.twitter.com/tluanEjAQ2 — MetService (@MetService) May 9, 2023

2.33pm: Onehunga resident Sarah McKenzie shot the video below when the rain was at its worst earlier today.

"I heard the rain and didn’t think much of it, then stepped outside and saw the water coming up my driveway, a car flooded on the road that had attempted to drive through and got caught… another couple of parked cars flooded," she told 1News.

"The police and firefighters have been here to try to divert traffic and advise/support members of the public. Just a shock really!

"I didn’t know how I was going to get out. It’s the first time I’ve experienced this since I’ve lived here, but apparently it’s become increasingly common over the past six months as we see the effects of climate change."

2.23pm: A reminder it's very wet north of Auckland too. This image is from State Highway 1 near Whangārei from around 1pm.

Flooding on SH1 near Whangarei. (Source: 1News)

2.20pm: Auckland Transport's Stacey van der Putten said the train lines out of Britomart are currently paused.

Updates will be provided when available on AT's social channels and apps.

"Trains are currently suspended across the rail network except between Otahuhu and Papakura on the Southern Line, and between Otahuhu to Manukau on the Eastern Line," AT added in a statement.

"Buses are being severely affected by heavy traffic, especially in the City Centre. Due to traffic conditions and flooding on the North Shore our NX1, NX5, 95 and 97 services are being particularly hard hit, with very long queues at City Centre bus stops. We are encouraging passengers wanting to travel to the North Shore to shelter in the city until queues ease."

2.16pm: Fire and Emergency's Brad Mosby said the service has responded to over 200 callouts today around Auckland mostly due to flooding but also slips and fallen trees.

"We are expecting more weather-related callouts and these are being prioritised to those facing risk to life," he said.

2.10pm: MetService's Georgina Griffith's said this weather is made worse as Auckland has received 90% of its annual rainfall already in 2023. Meaning the ground was already sodden.

She said the weather is passing east and currently affecting the likes of Waiheke Island.

A severe thunderstorm watch is still in place until 7pm tonight.

"The risk going forward for us is another burst of downpour around commute time, not everyone will see the further downpours.

"We are nearly out of the woods Auckland let's get through to 7 o'clock," Griffith's said.

2.08pm: Auckland Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson said she is in regular contact with Mayor Wayne Brown who is currently in Sydney on a planned trip.

She said the state of emergency declaration was a "precautionary measure to keep you safe".

Brown is due to arrive back in New Zealand tonight.

2.05pm: Auckland Emergency Management duty controller Rachel Kelleher said Auckland has seen rain rates of up to 30 to 35mm/ph and some places even more.

More rain is expected until at least 7pm tonight.

2pm: Click here to watch the latest weather update from MetService and Auckland officials.

1.58pm: Cars struggle through floodwaters on Gillies Ave on Auckland's North Shore.

1.50pm: Auckland Council officials and MetService will be at a media conference beginning around 2pm.

It will be broadcast on TVNZ1 and here on the website - link coming soon.

1.40pm: More severe thunderstorm warnings coming in as the rain takes a brief pause in Auckland's CBD.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Auckland Radar Area https://t.co/P9hbHI7dzO pic.twitter.com/O5T4t25CZJ — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) May 9, 2023

1.37pm: Many people around Auckland are reporting difficulty getting about as flooding causes traffic chaos.

Hey @AklTransport I know you’ll likely be trying to do your best. But the peak commuter time is NOW & if you can get more buses on that would be awesome.



This line for the NX1 snakes up around the corner and onto the PWC building mezzanine area. It is the same down at my bus. pic.twitter.com/AWRCHMJjgj — Richard Hills (@RichardHills_) May 9, 2023

1.35pm: A statement from Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty.

The Government will step up support for those affected by flooding in Auckland following Auckland Council declaring a local state of emergency.

“NEMA’s National Coordination Centre has been activated and the Government stands ready to provide any support that is needed,” McAnulty said.

“NEMA have been closely monitoring throughout the course of this event and keeping me up to date. This declaration gives us the ability to coordinate further resources for affected areas.

Auckland Emergency Management has opened a Civil Defence Centre to assist those that have been displaced or need assistance following today’s severe weather. The centre is open now at Te Manawa Library which is located at 11 Kohuhu Lane, Massey (Westgate).

1.30pm: Auckland University is the latest educator to cancel classes today as schools across the region shut early.

"The decision has been made to cancel all in-person classes this afternoon (Tuesday 9 May) due to the heavy rain warning," a statement from the university reads.

"Please do not come into the university until further notice.

"Anyone already on campus is encouraged to return home, if you can do so safely. If it is safer for you to remain on campus, the City Library will remain open."

1.20pm: MetService's severe thunderstorm watches continue to come in. Here is the latest.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued https://t.co/YnejpimDcB pic.twitter.com/giZzQtKz5r — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) May 9, 2023

1.14pm: The scene from Henderson, West Auckland a couple of hours ago.

1.06pm: Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has declared a local state of emergency.

Full statement:

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has declared a State of Local Emergency for Auckland and delegated his responsibilities and powers to Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson.

“This morning, at my request, the Deputy Mayor and I received an urgent phone briefing from Auckland Emergency Management Civil Defence.

“After carefully considering the advice of the Duty Controller I have decided to declare a precautionary State of Local Emergency. The decision is based on the lessons we learnt from the Anniversary Auckland floods.

“While I am assured that emergency services are coping with the volume of call outs at the moment, and that they do not require emergency powers, I consider it is necessary to communicate to the public that this is something to take seriously.

“As I am in Sydney on Council business, I have delegated my responsibilities and powers to Desley Simpson, who is now Acting Mayor until I return,” Mayor Brown said.

At approximately 12pm, with approval of the Mayor, Auckland Emergency Management issued a region-wide emergency mobile alert.

“I am urging Aucklanders to remain calm but be vigilant. Please stay away from floodwaters and open drains. It is important that you follow the official advice of Auckland Emergency Management and Auckland Transport,” Mayor Brown said.

After carefully considering the advice of the Duty Controller I have decided to declare a precautionary State of Local Emergency. The decision is based on the lessons we learnt from the Anniversary Auckland floods. — Mayor Wayne Brown (@MayorWayneBrown) May 9, 2023

1.05pm: Video from the scene of the Abbey Caves rescue in Whangārei where a student on a caving trip is missing.

Click here for more on that story.

12.57pm: Most of Auckland's transport services have been affected by the flooding.

The latest is the busway between Akoranga and Smales Farm which is closed due to "severe flooding"

Auckland Transport is urging people to stay home and avoid travel.

12.47pm: Video shows floodwaters racing down Auckland's Queen Street.

12.45pm: Major route up north now closed.

A slip in Auckland’s Dome Valley. (Source: Supplied)

SH1 BRYNDERWYN & DOME VALLEY - ROADS CLOSED - 12:35PM

Due to flooding and slips #SH1 is now closed between Warkworth & Wellsford (Dome Valley) and between Brnderwyn & Waipu (Brynderwyn Hills). Delay your journey as alternative routes may also be affected by weather issues. ^TP pic.twitter.com/CgiiXFsrlu — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 9, 2023

12.40pm: Latest update from MetService on the situation.

Rain continues to move through with heavier bursts at times



Northland continues for the afternoon and eases this evening, while Auckland goes until evening and eases tonighthttps://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/ljwmlUwOwC — MetService (@MetService) May 9, 2023

12.28pm: A park completely underwater in Auckland's Northcote. The last time it was like this was the Anniversary Floods.

Park flooded in Northcote. (Source: Jeni Brodie)

Another park underwater on the North Shore, this one is Becroft Park.

Becroft Park in North Shore, Auckland. (Source: Peter Dennis)

12.24pm: It's becoming harder to travel around Auckland as State Highway 1 floods.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY - 12:15PM

Northbound lanes on #SH1 between Esmonde Rd and Northcote Rd are flooded. Please delay your journey or use alternative route. ^TP pic.twitter.com/Pdre8ljiDu — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 9, 2023

12.22pm: Video of a manhole cover struggling to cope in Auckland's CBD.

12.16pm: Auckland Emergency Management has issued an emergency mobile alert.

Emergency phone alert. (Source: 1News)

12.06pm: Latest update from police as a student is unaccounted for at a cave system in Whangārei where students were on a trip.

"One person is unaccounted for following an incident at the Abbey Caves.

"A group of high school students have been doing an exercise at the Abbey Caves on Abbey Caves Road, Whangārei, this morning," Superintendent Tony Hill, Northland District Commander said.

"Around 10.35am it was reported the group was in difficulty. A group of people have since made it out safely, however, one student is currently unaccounted for.

"We have Police Search and Rescue and USAR crews responding to the area.

"The incident is still very much developing and we will provide further updates as they become available. Our thoughts are with the whanau of the missing child, as well as all those involved in the group outing and the school.

Map of Abbey Caves location. (Source: 1News)

"Police continue to advise the public to pay close attention to weather forecasts and emergency management updates given the current weather conditions across the district."

11.57am: The latest thunderstorm warning for Auckland.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Auckland Radar Area https://t.co/naJLKnUtAa pic.twitter.com/3VEaKKkMJv — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) May 8, 2023

11.55am: The scene at a Devonport car park this morning on Auckland's North Shore.

The New World supermarket carpark in Devonport, Auckland is flooded. (Source: Supplied)

The New World supermarket carpark in Devonport, Auckland is flooded. (Source: Supplied)

11.50am: More from Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown.

There are reports of flooding in West and North Auckland. I’m urging residents to stay away from floodwaters and open drains, remain calm but vigilant and follow the advice of @AucklandCDEM. — Mayor Wayne Brown (@MayorWayneBrown) May 8, 2023

11.48am: The system is moving through earlier and faster than expected according to MetService.

RADAR UPDATE 11:32am

Heaviest rain shows in light blue and Red on this image. The system is moving southeast.



We have 🔴RED Severe Thunderstorm warnings in place for parts of Auckland and Northland for torrential rain 🌧 happening NOW. https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/G5jZgpj0Gx — MetService (@MetService) May 8, 2023

11.37am: More updates on the rescue unfolding at Abbey Caves in Whangārei:

"Police are in attendance at an incident on Abbey Caves Road, Whangārei, where it was reported a group was in difficulty. At this stage, police are assisting where required," police said in a statement.

"At 10.41am this morning, Fire and Emergency crews were alerted to a rescue incident in Whangārei. We have three Fire and Emergency crews dispatched to the incident," FENZ said.

Concerned parents have been posting on social media as a Whangārei Boys' High School trip is reportedly taking place there this morning.

11.36am: More pics from flooding in West Auckland around the evacuated primary school.

Flooding near Sunnyvale in West Auckland on May 9 (Source: 1News)

Flood water in the West Auckland suburb of Sunnyvale on May 9 (Source: 1News)

11.33am: The Auckland Council emergency management chair told 1News an emergency phone alert will be sent out in the next 15 minutes over the floods.

11.30am: Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has given an update:

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown is in Sydney for a meeting with Auckland Light Rail and engineering firm Arup to explore options for Auckland.

Mayor Brown has been briefed on the developing situation in Auckland and is in regular telephone contact with Auckland Emergency Management and the Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson. If required, he will delegate powers to Deputy Mayor Simpson as necessary.

There are reports of flooding in West and North Auckland. Mayor Brown is urging residents to stay away from floodwaters and open drains, remain calm but vigilant and follow the advice of Auckland Emergency Management.

He is urging AEM and Auckland Transport to provide frequent, clear communication.

11.27am: Waka Kotahi says there are "multiple crashes" on Auckland's motorways.

"Consider delaying your journey or take extra care. Please do not drive into flooded sections of road."

Expect delays on the Western Line, due to flooding at certain stations. Western Line services will operate between Britomart & New Lynn & between Henderson and Swanson. No services are running between New Lynn & Henderson. Alternative transport is being arranged. pic.twitter.com/7VVCAthi6S — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) May 8, 2023

11.25am: It's a similar situation in Auckland CBD right now as the rain buckets down.

Kaikohe, Northland received 29 mm of rain in 30 minutes.



That's about 1 mm per minute. pic.twitter.com/izYewLiF4J — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 8, 2023

11.18am: A 1News reporter driving through Wellsford, north of Auckland, says the roads are starting to flood and slips have been sighted.

11.10am: New severe thunderstorm warning for Auckland area. Looks like there will be plenty more to come unfortunately.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Auckland Radar Area https://t.co/1WVAQ91TbL pic.twitter.com/Ffk789ezKy — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) May 8, 2023

11.05am: Emergency services including St John and Fire and Emergency NZ are currently at a callout at Abbey Caves in Whangārei.

Locals in the area told 1News it is raining "really heavily" there right now.

Abbey Caves are described as a reserve that "features dramatic limestone outcrops, sink holes and three significant caves."

11am: Very heavy rainfall being recorded in Auckland right now.

The risk for flooding will be elevated over the next couple of hours (at least) in the Auckland region as 'training' occurs - or heavy rain repeatedly falling over the same area.



Rainfall rates of at least 45 mm per hour have been observed. pic.twitter.com/QxvAd5CdDm — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 8, 2023

10.50am: A school in West Auckland has asked parents to come and collect their kids as flooding hits the area:

"Kia ora whānau, Ribblesdale Road is flooding. We need to close the school.

Please come and collect your children. Thank you."

The school in question is Sunnyvale Primary School.

Ribblesdale Road near Sunnyvale School. (Source: 1News)

Car driving through puddle near Sunnyvale School. (Source: 1News)

10.45am:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Auckland Radar Area https://t.co/G6PLtMJf42 pic.twitter.com/H0X6YWLE3l — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) May 8, 2023

Background

The incoming storm and wild weather is "more than just a cold snap", according to MetService's John Law.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, Law said the worst of the wild weather is expected to hit the country today and tomorrow.

"Today we're looking at those parts on the northern and western parts, New Zealand's seeing some of the heaviest rainfall and in the mix is some thunderstorms as well, especially for places like Northland, Auckland and the Coromandel.

"Some really intense bursts of rainfall, some heavy bursts of rain as it comes through, we are going to find more thunderstorms as it comes through this afternoon."

Law said floods and slips are also possible due to heavy rainfall in areas that are already very damp.

"We've got really wet ground, this has been a wet story so far in May and as the rain comes in its got nowhere to go so it may well cause things like some localised flooding and it may well cause some slips, particularly in those areas that are already very vulnerable.

"If you're out and about driving in these conditions as well, especially when heavy showers and thunderstorms come through, it will make things a little bit trickier so just take that extra bit of care when you're out in that rain this afternoon."

He said it's definitely worth keeping up to date with thunderstorm warnings and watches along with the rain radars.

Click here for the latest MetService warnings.