'Hugely upsetting' - School speaks about student missing in cave

12:13pm
Map of Abbey Caves location.

Map of Abbey Caves location. (Source: 1News)

A secondary school student is unaccounted for at a cave system in Northland amid heavy rain, a situation the school said is "hugely upsetting".

The group from Whangārei Boys' High School had been doing an exercise at Abbey Caves near Whangārei this morning when they got into difficulty.

Follow our weather live updates here

"A group of people have since made it out safely, however, one student is currently unaccounted for," police said in a statement earlier today.

Police search and rescue and urban search and rescue are at the scene.

File image of Abbey Caves from 2013.

File image of Abbey Caves from 2013. (Source: iTravelNZ on Flickr, CC BY 2.0)

"Our thoughts are with the whānau of the missing child, as well as all those involved in the group outing and the school."

The school issued a statement about the situation this afternoon.

"An event occurred today that is hugely upsetting for our school," principal Karen Gilbert-Smith said.

"An Outdoor Education class attended Abbey Caves this morning on a caving trip and encountered a severe weather event.

"One of our students is currently missing after encountering the weather event. Search and Rescue are currently searching for the young person.

"All students were supported at the scene by Search and Rescue and the St John Incident Response team. The students were then returned to WBHS where they received further medical assessment, and were then reunited with their whānau.

"As a school we are focusing on supporting all whānau, staff and students concerned with this event, and the wider school community, with assistance from iwi and agencies.

"A full and comprehensive investigation of this situation will occur, but for now I have asked the WBHS community to stay united and provide support where required.

"Our school will open tomorrow so we can maintain a sense of routine for our students and staff. We will have support available for all students and staff."

"My thoughts and aroha are with all concerned, especially the whānau of the young person who is missing."

