New Zealand
High school student unaccounted for at Whangārei caves

21 mins ago
Map of Abbey Caves location.

Map of Abbey Caves location. (Source: 1News)

A high school student is unaccounted for at a cave system in Northland amid heavy rain.

The group from Whangārei Boys' High School had been doing an exercise at Abbey Caves near Whangārei this morning when they got into difficulty.

"A group of people have since made it out safely, however, one student is currently unaccounted for," police said in a statement.

Police search and rescue and urban search and rescue are responding.

"The incident is still very much developing and we will provide further updates as they become available.

File image of Abbey Caves from 2013.

File image of Abbey Caves from 2013. (Source: iTravelNZ on Flickr, CC BY 2.0)

"Our thoughts are with the whānau of the missing child, as well as all those involved in the group outing and the school."

Follow our weather live updates here

