MasterChef co-judge pays tribute to 'inspirational' Jock Zonfrillo

Australia MasterChef judge Andy Allen has paid tribute to his "inspirational" friend Jock Zonfrillo after his shocking death was announced yesterday.

The award-winning chef and TV personality died aged 46. He died suddenly in Melbourne, with Victoria Police confirming officers attended a hotel in Carlton to conduct a welfare check about 2am on Monday and found the body of a man.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

This afternoon, Allen posted an emotional tribute to his former colleague Zonfrillo on Instagram.

"When I met you 5 years ago I knew our lives were about to change forever," it begins.

"What I didn't realise is how close Alex and I would become outside of the kitchen with you, Lauren and your kids. You've become such an inspirational and important part of our lives. Sure, you've taught me so much about food, but it's the lessons I learnt about what it means to be a great father, husband and friend that I'll take away from our time together and will last forever.

"I'll miss the way you mentored me and every contestant that walked into the MasterChef kitchen, I'll miss you ordering the entire menu no matter how many dishes deep and making me eat every last bite, I'll miss your morning on-set coffees that made me shake from the amount of caffeine you were able to extract out of every individual bean, I'll miss the morning FaceTimes with Loz, Alfie and Isla, but overall I'll miss you looking out for me every single day.

Jock Zonfrillo is being remembered for his talent and generosity. (Source: Twitter)

"Thanks for making me constantly laugh and being there when I needed to cry.

"You really were the complete package mate and life will never be the same without you. I know you’ll be looking down on Loz, Ava, Sophia, Alfie & Isla."

Allen ended the tribute by using Zonfrillo's MasterChef catchphrase used for departing chef's: "Give it up for Jock Zonfrillo ❤️".

The latest series of the programme was due to premiere today, however Channel 10 said it would not air this week.

Zonfrillo is survived by wife Lauren Fried and children Ava, Sophie, Alfie and Isla.