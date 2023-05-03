Jock Zonfrillo's last season of MasterChef Australia to go to air

Australia's Channel 10 has announced that the latest season of MasterChef, featuring late judge Jock Zonfrillo, will go to air this Sunday across the ditch.

Zonfrillo's death was announced on Monday, the same day MasterChef Australia was due to return for its 2023 season.

In a media release, the broadcaster said it would air the season with the "full support" of the 46-year-old's family.

"It is with Jock in our hearts that we cherish this season and remember the charismatic and big-hearted Judge and Chef who we knew and loved," the broadcaster said.

"Jock will be remembered in the MasterChef Australia kitchen for years to come."

TVNZ, the New Zealand broadcaster of the reality series, has been approached this evening for comment.

Channel 10 said a special edition of The Project in Australia would pay tribute to the Scottish-born restaurateur.

"With contributions from friends he held closely, the show will honour Jock by reflecting on his personal and professional life in a celebration of his incredible achievements."

Earlier this week, TVNZ said it was in talks with the show's home broadcasters overseas about the future of the season.

Jock Zonfrillo is being remembered for his talent and generosity. (Source: Twitter)

"Our condolences are with Jock’s family and the team that brings MasterChef to life," a TVNZ spokesperson said.

"New Zealand viewers love MasterChef Australia, and Jock is one of the reasons why the show has become such an international sensation.

"Audiences have always appreciated his passion for food, his care of contestants, as well as his humour and cheeky charisma.

"We’ll be talking to our colleagues at Network Ten and Endemol Shine in Australia in the coming days about their plans going forward.

"We’ll update our viewers as soon as we can."

Zonfrillo first joined the show in 2019 for the 2020 season.

A cause of death has not yet been released.