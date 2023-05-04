Three-time Olympic medallist dead at 32

Olympian Tori Bowie has been found dead at her home in Florida.

The death of the 32-year-old US sprinter - who won gold at the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics - was confirmed in a statement released by her management company today which did not reveal any further details about the tragedy.

It read: "We're devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion … a beacon of light that shined so bright! We're truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends."

TMZ.com reports Tori was found dead at her home in Florida but no more details have been revealed.

Fellow US sprinter Noah Lyles was among those to offer tributes to the late athlete, writing in a post on Twitter: "I can't believe this. I had just heard word of her going to be with her sister back home and now this. This breaks my heart to hear and I will keep the family in my prayers."

Kenyan javelin thrower Julius Yego tweeted: 'So devastating and shocking to learn of the passing on of Tori Bowie. The world of athletics have lost a great champion and patriot of the sport, rest in peace Tori. Condolences to the greater family of Tori Bowie, together in prayers".

Three-time Olympic champion sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce wrote: "My heart breaks for the family of Tori Bowie. A great competitor and source of light. Your energy and smile will always be with me. Rest in peace.”

A message shared by World Athletics on Instagram added their condolences for the loss of the track star. It read: "World Athletics is deeply saddened by the passing of Tori Bowie, the 2017 world 100m champion and multiple Olympic medallist. Condolences go out to her family and friends."

Tori took a bronze medal at the 2015 World Championships and qualified for the US team heading to the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where she picked up gold as part of the 4x100m relay team. She also added a silver medal in the 100-metre sprint, plus a bronze in the 200-metres.

A year later she picked up another gold in the relay at the World Athletics Championships in London and as well as an individual gold in the 100 metres.

Speaking after her success in London, she said of her victory: "I had no idea. All I knew was I wanted to give it everything I’ve got. Am I really world champion?”

Away from her sporting success, she also dabbled with modelling - starring in a campaign for Valentino and posing for ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue.