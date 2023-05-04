Health
Bang Showbiz

Jamie Foxx still in hospital, will miss filming of Beat Shazam

38 mins ago
Jamie Foxx.

Jamie Foxx. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Jamie Foxx is reportedly still in hospital and is having to sit out the new series of his game show Beat Shazam.

The 55-year-old Oscar-winning actor was rushed to hospital last month after suffering what was described as a "medial complication" and now TMZ.com reports he's still under the care of doctors more than three weeks later - and he's not been able to take part in filming for his music series which is said to have gone into production days after he fell ill.

The website reports neither Foxx or his daughter Corinne - who acts as the show's DJ - will take part in the series and it will go ahead with a new host replacing the actor.

Jamie fell ill in Atlanta, Georgia while he was in town filming his new Netflix movie Back in Action with Cameron Diaz. No more details were given about the nature of his illness but Corinne insisted the Ray star is on his way to recovery.

She said in a family statement: "We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Foxx's pal Nick Cannon recently revealed he's been to see the stricken star and declared he is “so much better”.

The Masked Singer host, 42, told Entertainment Tonight: “He’s awake. They say he’s alert, so, we love it. “I was reluctant to go all the way there, and even talk about it, but he gave me the blessing, so it’s a beautiful thing.

“I know he’s doing so much better because I’m actually about to do something special for him, and doing him a favour.”

EntertainmentNorth AmericaHealthMovies

SHARE ME

More Stories

George Michael, Rage Against The Machine join Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

George Michael, Rage Against The Machine join Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Nominees for the class of 2023 who didn't make the cut include Cyndi Lauper, the White Stripes and Joy Division/New Order.

8:55am

tWitch's widow had no inkling he was 'low' before death

tWitch's widow had no inkling he was 'low' before death

"No one had any inkling that he was low. He didn't want people to know. He just wanted to be everyone's Superman and protector."

8:46am

Review: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is top-tier Marvel

Review: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is top-tier Marvel

7:40pm

'I'm done' - Ed Sheeran to quit music if he loses copyright case

'I'm done' - Ed Sheeran to quit music if he loses copyright case

12:52pm

Michael J Fox admits Parkinson’s battle 'getting tougher' every day

Michael J Fox admits Parkinson’s battle 'getting tougher' every day

Wed, May 3

Why Hollywood writers are striking and the immediate impact

Why Hollywood writers are striking and the immediate impact

Wed, May 3

7:59

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

NFL star Patrick Mahomes' brother charged with sexual battery

NFL star Patrick Mahomes' brother charged with sexual battery

20 mins ago

Two 10-year-olds found working at US McDonald's until 2am

Two 10-year-olds found working at US McDonald's until 2am

20 mins ago

Boks captain Kolisi's RWC odds uncertain after knee surgery

Boks captain Kolisi's RWC odds uncertain after knee surgery

32 mins ago

Christopher Luxon speaks from Auckland school

Christopher Luxon speaks from Auckland school

33 mins ago

Police release image of man wanted after Auckland burglary

Police release image of man wanted after Auckland burglary

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6