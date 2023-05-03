Shotgun, meth and cash seized from Black Power-linked property

Police have seized a shotgun, meth and cash from a Black Power-linked property in Kawakawa, Northland.

It comes as a search warrant was carried out at a Johnston Road address yesterday as part of Operation Cobalt.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry said police targeted alleged drug dealing taking place at the property.

"At the address our staff have recovered a pump action shotgun, ammunition, and more than $3000 in cash," he said.

"A kilogram of methamphetamine was also recovered, along with a small amount of cannabis."

Police charged a 48-year-old man after the search warrant. He will appear in the Kaikohe District Court today charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply, unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of cannabis for supply.

"We estimate the methamphetamine seized at this address will have caused more than $1.1 million in social harm," Sergeant Varry said.

"That is an eye-watering figure for the communities in Northland given the numerous challenges they are facing in today's climate."

Police's Operation Cobalt is aimed at targeting gang members and their associates.