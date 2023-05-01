Super Rugby power rankings: Chiefs appear unstoppable

Super Rugby power rankings

We asked who can topple the Chiefs this season and the answer is probably no one.

1. Chiefs

Beat Crusaders 34-24. Record: 9-0. No change. Table position: 1

How did the Chiefs celebrate a victory over their likely main rivals for the title and one that extends their undefeated record for the season to nine? By announcing the retention of crucial playmaker Damian McKenzie for another two years. The Crusaders have been badly hit by injury and were unlucky to see two tries disallowed in the first half, but the Chiefs are operating at a different level.

2. Blues

Beat Fijian Drua 30-14. Record: 6-3. Up 1. Table position: 4

This was a significant win for the Blues in Lautoka. They gave the Drua due respect by naming their strongest side and their big boys were clearly feeling the heat as early as the first quarter. With Moana Pasifika visiting Eden Park this Saturday, the Blues are well placed to potentially push higher up the table.

3. Hurricanes

Beat Brumbies 32-27. Record: 7-2. Up 3. Table position: 3

A relatively comfortable victory for the Hurricanes, who took control after halftime in Wellington. The Brumbies, easily Australia's best side, lost their way in the second half and only got within seven points thanks to a penalty after the final siren from Ryan Lonergan.

4. Waratahs

Beat Highlanders 21-20. Record 3-6. Up 6. Table position: 7

In a battle of two struggling teams with proud histories, the Waratahs got home thanks to a converted try with a minute remaining. It was tough on the Highlanders, who lost oft-penalised lock Pari Pari Parkinson to a yellow card with six minutes to go.

5. Rebels

Beat Moana Pasifika 43-33. Record: 3-6. Up 4. Table position: 9

Credit to the Rebels for coming into enemy territory — albeit sparsely attended territory — and getting the win. One competition point behind the eighth-placed Highlanders, the Rebels are still in the hunt for a quarter-final place. If so their opposition will almost certainly be the Chiefs.

6. Reds

Beat Force 31-17. Record: 4-5. Up 1. Table position: 6

The Reds are on a mini resurgence, although it’s too late for their coach Brad Thorn, who has announced that he will be stepping down at the end of the season. Their pack was far too good for the Force, although it was just the Force.

Highlanders loose forward Hugh Renton looks dejected at the final whistle. (Source: Photosport)

7. Brumbies

Lost to Hurricanes 27-32. Record: 7-2. Down 3. Table position: 2

They scored two superb tries via lock Nick Frost in the first half, the second from 75m, but the visitors lost their way on attack after the break.

8. Highlanders

Lost to Waratahs 20-21. Record: 3-6. Up 4. Table position: 8

Not much to celebrate for the Highlanders apart from a losing bonus point and a big 50-22 kick by returning halfback Aaron Smith, who capitalised on the excellent field position by scoring the converted try which put his side 20-14 up.

9. Crusaders

Lost to Chiefs 24-34. Record: 6-3. Down 4. Table position: 5

That's two from two for the Chiefs this season — a tough pill to swallow for the Crusaders and their fans, but their dream of a seventh successive title under Scott Robertson isn't over yet (although they may very much want to avoid having to play the Chiefs in a potential semifinal in Hamilton). They need a bit of luck and perhaps a little more direction from Richie Mo'unga, who also missed two relatively straightforward penalties against at Waikato Stadium.

10. Drua

Lost to Blues 14-30. Record: 3-6. Down 2. Table position: 11

They played in front of another capacity and highly enthusiastic crowd, but the Drua didn't get the big scalp they were after. They're also now drifting down the table after being in playoffs contention.

11. Moana Pasifika

Lost to Rebels 33-43. Record: 0-9. No change. Table position: 12

Coach Aaron Mauger said after this ninth consecutive defeat that he was happy with his players' fight against the Rebels. And, after losing three players to the sinbin, they did come back from 33-10 down to come within five points, but this was a game Moana would have earmarked as potentially the only one they will win this season. They now have a hellish schedule against the Blues, Hurricanes and Crusaders over the next three weeks.

12. Force

Lost to Reds 17-31. Record: 3-6. Down 10. Table position: 10

The big fallers of the round after beating the Highlanders the week before. Their defence around the ruck was poor.