Hurricanes hold off Brumbies for gritty win in Wellington

The Hurricanes have boosted their chances of a top-four finish in this year's Super Rugby regular season with a gritty win over the Brumbies in Wellington.

Jordie Barrett's boot proved to be the difference in the 32-27 win with both sides scoring four tries, but the All Blacks midfielder managed to collect three conversions and two penalties to edge his side in front.

It gives the Hurricanes their biggest scalp to date with the Brumbies currently second in the competition; tonight's result not enough for the Hurricanes to leap frog them with a last minute Ryan Lonergan penalty giving the top-ranked Australian side the bonus point they needed to stay ahead of their hosts.

While it was an important win for their season, the Hurricanes will walk away from the game knowing they have plenty of work to do as their fast-paced attack misfired on multiple occasions, leading to a sleuth of handling errors and turnovers.

Adding to that problem was the Brumbies' apparent ease with letting the Hurricanes retain the ball as they opted not to commit players to the breakdown and instead solidify their defence.

That mindset was reiterated by the visitors' willingness to kick for territory as well, challenging the Hurricanes to break through them.

That allowed the Brumbies to score twice in the first half off counter-attacking plays with Corey Toole setting up Nick Frost with an impressive run before Frost made his own 75m streak to add a second off a blocked grubber and favorable bounce.

While the Brumbies were jumping on errors to score, the Hurricanes still managed to put some impressive plays together and when they did, they were rewarded.

Ardie Savea dives in to score. (Source: Photosport)

Devan Flanders opened the scoring for the hosts before Ardie Savea finished off a lineout move minutes later to give his side the lead.

Along with Savea's usual powerhouse performance, Asafo Aumua also showed what he can do when he's at his best with a strong 80-minute performance that featured multiple crunching carries in the midfield.

With a Jordie Barrett penalty the only difference at the Break, Cam Roigard continued to push his case for All Blacks bolter status with a try to open the second half but Brumbies No.7 Rory Scott replied soon after to keep the game close.

Young first-five Aidan Morgan - covering the absent Brett Cameron and Ruben Love - appeared to seal the deal with a try in the 69th minute but Toole responded with a try of his own late to put his side within eight points for a tense finish.

However the Hurricanes held firm and Lonergan took the conselation penalty on full time to give his side a bonus-point loss.

Coach Jason Holland said the result showed what his side are capable of after a mixed start to the season.

“I’m rapt with that, winning one of those games that’s a dog fight,” he said.

“In previous years we’d come out on the wrong side of that.”

With a trip to Suva next week to face the Fijian Drua, they should be ready for another tight contest where they can prove themselves.

Hurricanes 32 [Devan Flanders, Ardie Savea, Cam Roigard, Aidan Morgan tries; Jordie Barrett 3 cons, 2 pens]

Brumbies 27 [Nick Frost 2, Rory Scott, Corey Toole tries; Noah Lolesio 2 cons, Ryan Lonergan pen]

HT: 17-14