Rugby
1News

Blues overpower Fijian Drua in Lautoka heat for important win

By Brodyn Knuckey, Digital Sport Reporter
59 mins ago
Elia Canakaivata is tackled during a clash with the Blues.

Elia Canakaivata is tackled during a clash with the Blues. (Source: Getty)

The Blues have made their first trip to Fiji one to remember with a 30-14 win over the Drua on a hot Saturday afternoon of Super Rugby Pacific action.

With both sides boasting reputation for attacking flair, the first 20 minutes of the contest were anything but with errors stifling multiple opportunities and leaving the game scoreless.

However the Blues chipped themselves ahead with a Beauden Barrett penalty in the 25th minute before Zarn Sullivan - delivering another impressive performance this week at No.15 after coming off the bench early last week in their big win over the Waratahs - set up Rieko Ioane for the opening try.

Harry Plummer then contributed to the scoresheet with a penalty from right on halfway before the Drua finally got their chance to reply off a poor restart from the Blues.

Barrett's kicking was a key feature of the Blues in trying to wrestle control of the game although it did start rather shaky with a kick for touch instead going dead.

That gave the Fijians an attacking platform inside the visitors' 22 and sure enough, they powered through the line to score from short range with flanker Elia Canakaivata.

The Blues had the last laugh of the half though with a brilliant play from Cameron Suafoa, carrying on an initial break from Plummer to blast past three defenders and crash over to score.

That made it a 20-7 game in favour of the Blues at the break and it didn't take long for them to extend it shortly after restarting via captain Dalton Papali'i, who also had a standout game despite the Lautoka heat with some big tackles and multiple turnovers.

Canakaivata managed to nab a second try late in the game but a Barrett penalty in the final minutes effectively sealed the result, giving the Blues their sixth win of the season and shift into the top four, although they could fall back to fifth later this evening if the Crusaders get up against the Chiefs in Hamilton.

The Drua on the other hand stay 10th two points outside the top eight.

Fijian Drua 14 [Elia Canakaivata 2 tries; Teti Tela 2 con]

Blues 30 [Rieko Ioane, Cameron Suafoa, Dalton Papali'i tries; Beauden Barrett 3 con 2 pen, Harry Plummer 1 pen]

HT: 7-20

RugbyBlues

SHARE ME

More Stories

Super Rugby power rankings: Will Chiefs falter against Crusaders?

Super Rugby power rankings: Will Chiefs falter against Crusaders?

They appear the smartest and most complete team in the competition but how will they cope with expectation, asks Patrick McKendry.

Mon, Apr 24

Blues piles on 50 points again to claim big win over Waratahs

Blues piles on 50 points again to claim big win over Waratahs

The Blues reached 50 points against an Australian opposition for the second straight week to earn a 55-21 win over the Waratahs at home.

Sat, Apr 22

Analysis: McKenzie is the form 10 but where does he fit in ABs?

Analysis: McKenzie is the form 10 but where does he fit in ABs?

Tue, Apr 18

Super Rugby power rankings: Chiefs have all the answers

Super Rugby power rankings: Chiefs have all the answers

Mon, Apr 17

Analysis: Why spectre of Razor will loom large over ABs this year

Analysis: Why spectre of Razor will loom large over ABs this year

Mon, Apr 17

Super Rugby power rankings: Time for Hurricanes to prove themselves

Super Rugby power rankings: Time for Hurricanes to prove themselves

Wed, Apr 12

Latest

Popular

23 mins ago

Zimbabwe planning to issue gold-backed digital currency

Zimbabwe planning to issue gold-backed digital currency

28 mins ago

'We need support' - Sudanese community gathers in Aotea Square

'We need support' - Sudanese community gathers in Aotea Square

33 mins ago

BREAKING

Four girls arrested after night of crime in Christchurch

0:47

Four girls arrested after night of crime in Christchurch

59 mins ago

Blues overpower Fijian Drua in Lautoka heat for important win

Blues overpower Fijian Drua in Lautoka heat for important win

3:45pm

Judge allows US antitrust case against Google to proceed

Judge allows US antitrust case against Google to proceed

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6