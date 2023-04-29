Rugby
AAP

Rebels deny fast-finishing Moana Pasifika end to losing streak

8:19pm
Lincoln McClutchie gets an offload away against the Rebels.

Lincoln McClutchie gets an offload away against the Rebels. (Source: Photosport)

Melbourne have ended a three-match Super Rugby Pacific losing run with a 43-33 win in Auckland over a fast finishing but undisciplined Moana Pasifika side.

The home team had three players sin-binned by referee Angus Mabey and were on the wrong end of a 12-2 first-half penalty count that added to their woes which ended with their current losing streak extending to nine games.

Strong in the set pieces, the Rebels scored seven tries to five in an entertaining scrap at Mt Smart Stadium between the two lowest teams on the ladder.

All four of Melbourne's first-half tries came while Pasifka were a man down, and their first five-pointer of the second half also came while the hosts were down to 14 men.

Pasifika trailed 38-12 before scoring three tries in the last 20 minutes to get within five points, before winger Monty Ioane crossed for a match-clinching five-pointer.

Early on, the Rebels dominated territory and came close to crossing on at least seven occasions before they did get over the line.

Pasifika flanker Miracle Faiilagi was binned for offside and Melbourne quickly capitalised on their numerical advantage.

Winger Lachie Anderson crossed after taking a cut out pass from Carter Gordon.

Five-eight Gordon and fullback Andrew Kellaway combined to send flanker Josh Kemeny dashing away for their second try.

Pasifika showed what they could do with some possession with winger Neria Fomai going over in the right hand corner following a tap penalty.

But when back within five points, prop Isileli Tu'ungafasi was shown a yellow card.

Gordon shaped to pass but ended up striding through a gap and centre David Feliuai produced a powerful run for the Rebels' fourth try to set up their 24-5 halftime lead.

Front-rower Ezekiel Lindenmuth was shown yellow less than 30 seconds into the second half and Melbourne again made the home team pay.

Replacement prop Pone Fa'amausili pounced on a loose ball near halfway and his smart pass to Alex Mafi sent the hooker scampering almost 50 metres.

Mafi barged over for his second try in the 58th minute after a perfectly executed driving maul following a lineout win.

Pasifika refused to crumble with their superstar centre Levi Aumua crashing over.

Replacement Rebels hooker Jordan Uelese was sin-binned for offside in the 76th and seconds later Fine Inisi crossed, with the same player rounding off a move for his second try with just over a minute left.

Moana Pasifika 33 [Fine Inisi 2, Neria Foma’i, Levi Aumua, Solomone Funaki tries; Lincoln McClutchie 4 cons]

Rebels 43 [Alex Mafi 2, Lachie Anderson, Josh Kemeny, Carter Gordon, David Feliuai, Monty Ioane tries; Reece Hodge 4 cons]

HT: 7-26

RugbyMoana Pasifika

SHARE ME

More Stories

Super Rugby power rankings: Will Chiefs falter against Crusaders?

Super Rugby power rankings: Will Chiefs falter against Crusaders?

They appear the smartest and most complete team in the competition but how will they cope with expectation, asks Patrick McKendry.

Mon, Apr 24

Super Rugby power rankings: Chiefs have all the answers

Super Rugby power rankings: Chiefs have all the answers

Chiefs deservedly reclaim No.1 ranking in Super Rugby Pacific with a performance in Wellington high on skill and composure, writes Patrick McKendry.

Mon, Apr 17

Moana's Miracle a highlight on historic day in Apia

Moana's Miracle a highlight on historic day in Apia

Fri, Apr 14

Super Rugby power rankings: Time for Hurricanes to prove themselves

Super Rugby power rankings: Time for Hurricanes to prove themselves

Wed, Apr 12

Moana Pasifika make Mo'unga work for win in 100th Crusaders game

Moana Pasifika make Mo'unga work for win in 100th Crusaders game

Fri, Apr 7

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Mon, Apr 3

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Queensland student accidentally ingests rat poison in Taiwan

Queensland student accidentally ingests rat poison in Taiwan

22 mins ago

McKenzie magic gets Chiefs home in thriller against Crusaders

McKenzie magic gets Chiefs home in thriller against Crusaders

34 mins ago

Phoenix book spot in playoffs with win over Macarthur FC

Phoenix book spot in playoffs with win over Macarthur FC

52 mins ago

Van Gisbergen holds off Kostecki to win opening race in Perth

Van Gisbergen holds off Kostecki to win opening race in Perth

54 mins ago

Jack Nicholson returns to courtside for Lakers' playoff game

Jack Nicholson returns to courtside for Lakers' playoff game

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6