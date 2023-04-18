Body found at Canterbury home sparks homicide investigation

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a body was found at a home in Canterbury's Rangiora under "unexplained" circumstances.

Police said officers were called to a residential property on Tyler St at 7.40pm yesterday.

This afternoon police announced it has now launched a homicide investigation into the discovery.

"Work is currently underway to formally identify the victim," police said in a statement.

"Cordons remain in place at the address and residents can expect to see a continued police presence in the area in the coming days."

Stuff reported the body was found in a car at a "derelict property" which neighbours said had been abandoned for a year.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.