New Zealand
1News

Body found at Canterbury home sparks homicide investigation

9:28am
Police at the scene after a body was found at a home on Tyler St in Rangiora, Canterbury.

Police at the scene after a body was found at a home on Tyler St in Rangiora, Canterbury. (Source: 1News)

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a body was found at a home in Canterbury's Rangiora under "unexplained" circumstances.

Police said officers were called to a residential property on Tyler St at 7.40pm yesterday.

This afternoon police announced it has now launched a homicide investigation into the discovery.

"Work is currently underway to formally identify the victim," police said in a statement.

"Cordons remain in place at the address and residents can expect to see a continued police presence in the area in the coming days."

Stuff reported the body was found in a car at a "derelict property" which neighbours said had been abandoned for a year.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyCrime and Justice

SHARE

More Stories

White supremacist Philip Arps jailed over abusive messages

White supremacist Philip Arps jailed over abusive messages

Arps had been previously jailed for spreading footage of the March 15 terrorist attack on two Christchurch mosques.

4:41pm

Activists urge cancellation of kids' feral cat hunt in Canterbury

Activists urge cancellation of kids' feral cat hunt in Canterbury

It comes as a sponsor pulled out of the contest over fears that regular house cats would be caught in the crossfire.

3:07pm

Geraldine road where 3 died in camper crash 'notorious' among locals

Geraldine road where 3 died in camper crash 'notorious' among locals

9:53pm

Granny who smashed car into ram-raiders now facing 10k in repairs

Granny who smashed car into ram-raiders now facing 10k in repairs

6:50pm

Confronting video shows aftermath of Whangārei Gull stabbing

Confronting video shows aftermath of Whangārei Gull stabbing

6:16pm

1:48

Two airlifted to hospital in second campervan crash in 24 hours

Two airlifted to hospital in second campervan crash in 24 hours

Mon, Apr 17

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

NZ face tough Davis Cup challenge after Bulgaria take 2-0 lead

NZ face tough Davis Cup challenge after Bulgaria take 2-0 lead

Bulgaria won both singles rubbers to take a commanding lead in the World Group 1 playoff today as players faced both scorching serves and temperatures.

Sat, Feb 4

Police search for vehicle, after body found in Whangārei house

Police search for vehicle, after body found in Whangārei house

October 30, 2022

$100k reward offered for information over murder of Tasman man

$100k reward offered for information over murder of Tasman man

Wed, Mar 8

East Auckland shooting shocks residents, landlord

East Auckland shooting shocks residents, landlord

May 26, 2022

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

June 19, 2022

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

QLD man jailed for robbing 87-year-old father at knifepoint

QLD man jailed for robbing 87-year-old father at knifepoint

18 mins ago

National announce Hipango as first Māori seat candidate since 2002

National announce Hipango as first Māori seat candidate since 2002

38 mins ago

Singing Samoan brothers set for new album and tour of Croatia

1:52

Singing Samoan brothers set for new album and tour of Croatia

53 mins ago

Family's warning after US 13yo dies attempting TikTok challenge

Family's warning after US 13yo dies attempting TikTok challenge

4:41pm

White supremacist Philip Arps jailed over abusive messages

White supremacist Philip Arps jailed over abusive messages

4:26pm

Airbus, Air France acquitted over 2009 Rio-Paris crash

Airbus, Air France acquitted over 2009 Rio-Paris crash
1
2
3
4
5
6