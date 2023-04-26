New Zealand
Tech glitch causes issues for some ahead of $17m Lotto draw

By Jane Nixon, Digital Reporter
38 mins ago
Person checking a lotto ticket. (Source: Lotto NZ)

A technical glitch is hampering the efforts of some MyLotto users ahead of tonight's $17 million Powerball draw.

Lotto NZ told 1News the issue has left some customers unable to top up their accounts meaning they can't buy a ticket online.

"We’re aware of an intermittent issue that has meant that a small number of our customers are experiencing some issues topping up their MyLotto accounts," a Lotto spokesperson said.

"Our technical team is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. In the meantime, we recommend our customers do try again if they are unable to top up on their first attempt.

"If they are still unable to top up, customers are welcome to buy their tickets in-store up until 7.30pm for tonight’s draw.

"We apologise to anyone who has been inconvenienced by this issue and hope to have it resolved soon."

Tonight’s draw is the biggest in almost four months – the last time Powerball reached more than $17 million was in January when one lucky Auckland couple took home $23.5 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over to $400,000.

