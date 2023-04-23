Two South Island Lotto winners share $1 million

Two Lotto players took home $500,000 in last night's First Division draw, with Powerball climbing to $17 million for Wednesday night.

Strike Four will also be rolling over to Wednesday night for a new grand prize of $400,000.

Lotto NZ said in a statement that the winning tickets were sold at Paper Plus Kaikōura and on MyLotto to a player from Invercargill.

"Anyone who bought their ticket from Paper Plus Kaikōura or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App," it said.