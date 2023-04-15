New Zealand
Powerball jackpots to $12M as Taranaki player wins $1M

15 mins ago
One lucky Lotto player has won $1 million with Lotto's First Division in tonight’s Lotto draw.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million.

The winning $1 million ticket was sold at Impulse Snacks & Lotto in Waitara.

Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $500,000 on Wednesday night.

Lotto NZ says anyone who bought their ticket from Impulse Snacks & Lotto store should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, or through the MyLotto App.

Tonight’s numbers were 19, 35, 2, 23, 1, 29. The bonus ball was 36 and the Powerball was 4.

