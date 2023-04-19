Retired Taranaki couple gain 'freedom' after $1m Lotto win

A retired Taranaki couple are planning their next moves after winning $1 million in Lotto's first division on Saturday night.

Lotto NZ said the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, are regular players.

The man bought a ticket from Impulse Snacks & Lotto in Waitara a few days out from the draw.

The couple then settled in to watch the numbers being drawn in front of the TV.

"My husband was sitting in front of the TV while I was at the table behind him," the woman said.

"He wrote the numbers down excitedly before checking them against his ticket.

"It was so funny watching him. After circling each number, he'd say, 'oh, another one! And another one!' He couldn't believe it."

She couldn't believe it either and spent a lot of time double checking the numbers were correct.

The pair went to the store on Sunday to claim their prize.

"The store person was blown away when we came in. They were so happy for us."

Lotto said the couple now plan to pay off their mortgage, adding the win is "a lovely feeling — we have the freedom to do what we want."