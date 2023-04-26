Practical tips on how to reduce food waste as grocery prices soar

Environment
Activist and educator Kate Hall has shared her top tips on how to reduce food waste as costs at the supermarket checkout soar.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, Hall said there are a few simple ways Kiwis can make the most of their food like grouping different types of produce together.

She said often people think the same types of vegetables and fruit should be stored together in the fridge or pantry to make them last longer.

"We need to think on things like potatoes and apples, they go well together, the apple will help the potato sprout."

Hall said bananas should be kept away from other produce because gases from particular fruits will make things ripen faster.

She said people often put bananas on the top of the fruit bowl but this can make them go brown and mushy quicker.

"Another practical tip, especially when you have lots of people in your home is to get a container, big or small, and write 'eat me first'".

She said with kids in the house who like to snack, labelling foods to eat them first means they are less likely to eventually be thrown out.

If people do need to throw food away that is completely rotten, it should be composted, Hall said.

Food waste.

Food waste. (Source: istock.com)

She added that another common mistake people make is throwing food away when it's past it's best before date.

"People look at use by dates and best before dates and think it's the same thing but a use by date actually has research backing it, it's within the health standards but a best before date is just a company saying 'hey our product will taste best, it will be what we promised you it will be before this date'.

"They're kind of covering themselves if their bread is slightly more stale after that date so with best before dates, it's up to you to think about."

According to Stats NZ's latest food price index, food prices were up 12.1% in March 2023 compared to March last year.

Grocery food prices were up 14%; fruit and vegetables 22%; restaurant and ready meals 8.7; meat, poultry and fish 7.8%; and non-alcoholic drinks 8.2%.

Eggs rose a huge 64%, six-pack yoghurt rose 22% and potato chips were up 17%. Stats NZ said these three items were the largest drivers of the increase within grocery food.

New ZealandEnvironmentFood and DrinkCost of LivingEconomy

