New Zealand
1News

Food prices leap 12.1% annually – Stats NZ

11:51am
Food price increase

Food price increase (Source: 1News)

Food prices are up 12.1% in March 2023 compared to March last year, Stats NZ said in its latest food price index.

Prices were up in all the broad categories it looks at, consumer prices manager James Mitchell said.

Grocery food prices were up 14%; fruit and vegetables 22%; restaurant and ready meals 8.7; meat, poultry and fish 7.8%; and non-alcoholic drinks 8.2%.

Eggs rose a huge 64%, six-pack yoghurt rose 22% and potato chips were up 17%. Mitchell said these three items were the largest drivers of the increase within grocery food.

Higher prices for tomatoes, potatoes and avocados drove the increase in fruit and vegetables.

Monthly food prices rose 0.8% in March compared to February – with the seasonally adjusted increase 0.5%.

"The 2.3% increase in grocery food was the largest contributor to the monthly movement. Within this group, the items having the greatest impact were barn or cage-raised eggs, six-pack yoghurt, and boxed chocolates," Mitchell said.

Meat, poultry, and fish were down 1%.

New ZealandFood and DrinkCost of Living

SHARE

More Stories

Air NZ on hunt for new on-board snack options

Air NZ on hunt for new on-board snack options

The only offering that's safe is the end-of-flight lolly.

1:20pm

5:48

Supermarket supply costs 10.3% higher than one year ago

Supermarket supply costs 10.3% higher than one year ago

The March 2023 Infometrics-Foodstuffs analysis marks six straight months where the average supplier cost increase has been above 10% per annum.

6:08am

Major Gisborne grower battles deadlines, disasters and damaged roads

Major Gisborne grower battles deadlines, disasters and damaged roads

Mon, Apr 10

3:57

Call for caged hen eggs to be clearly labelled

Call for caged hen eggs to be clearly labelled

Mon, Apr 10

Good Sorts: Hawke's Bay hero makes 800 meals a day for community

Good Sorts: Hawke's Bay hero makes 800 meals a day for community

Sun, Apr 9

2:46

Celebrity chefs join forces to help reduce food waste

Celebrity chefs join forces to help reduce food waste

Sat, Apr 8

2:18

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

The unbeaten Chiefs, led by the attacking brilliance of their playmaker, show no sign of slowing down, writes Patrick McKendry.

Mon, Apr 3

Djokovic blasts 'drunk out his mind' spectator

Djokovic blasts 'drunk out his mind' spectator

Fri, Jan 20

Cost of living top of Kiwis' minds ahead of election - poll

Cost of living top of Kiwis' minds ahead of election - poll

Mon, Mar 13

Exclusive: Some religious schools refusing to offer HPV vaccine

Exclusive: Some religious schools refusing to offer HPV vaccine

May 26, 2022

The Kiwi accent is apparently the world's sexiest ... but is it really? Stats NZ talks dirty on the validity of that poll

The Kiwi accent is apparently the world's sexiest ... but is it really? Stats NZ talks dirty on the validity of that poll

May 24, 2019

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

First-day nerves as Wallabies meet new coach Eddie Jones

First-day nerves as Wallabies meet new coach Eddie Jones

29 mins ago

Person dies after going overboard from fishing boat off Dunedin coast

Person dies after going overboard from fishing boat off Dunedin coast

38 mins ago

Analysis: Why spectre of Razor will loom large over ABs this year

Analysis: Why spectre of Razor will loom large over ABs this year

45 mins ago

Victorian senator responds after strip club confrontation

Victorian senator responds after strip club confrontation

2:42pm

Man appears in court after Auckland Burger King stabbings

0:21

Man appears in court after Auckland Burger King stabbings

2:21pm

AT to cut 150 jobs as Auckland Council slashes funding

12:54

AT to cut 150 jobs as Auckland Council slashes funding
1
2
3
4
5
6