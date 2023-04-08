New Zealand
1News

Celebrity chefs join forces to help reduce food waste

8:25pm

Each year, around 150,000 tonnes, or 271 jumbo jets of food, end up in landfills.

Now, a group of celebrity chefs have now joined forces in an effort to help reduce the amount that’s thrown away.

Peter Gordon, Michael Meredith, Kylee Newton, Brent Martin, and Alfie Ingham, it’s a star of chefs on a mission to save imperfect produce that’s still perfectly good to eat.

“As a society, we've all got to help each other, got to do what we can, and when stores don't buy because it's the wrong shape, you think, well, let's try and rescue it,” Gordon said.

Some recent rescues included tinned food from flood-damaged supermarkets.

“At that time, the protocol was anything that had been touched by flood water needed to be thrown away, we said no we aren't doing that; 8,000 kilos of food equates to about 25,000 meals,” the group CEO Angela Carver said.

The food is cleaned and sorted before being distributed to those in need.

The chefs stepped up to help.

“We as chefs care about food waste. It makes sense to bring it to the community and make sure food is not wasted,” Ingham said.

“We are just trying to get out that food poverty is really sort of on the rise,” Gordon said.

“We are all in the food business, but there is more we can do,” Meredith said.

“It's the main ethics around my food processes to give food longevity,” Newton said.

It’s an example that’s being set in their own kitchens, with Brent Martin adding 560kg of food waste to his kitchen each month.

“It's taken to Eco-Gas, and the gas is taken out, and that gas powers roughly 20 homes, the remaining items are then used as fertilizer,” Martin said.

“Most chefs really focus on where the product comes from; we are also doing that, but also the end product and where it's landing.”

New ZealandFood and Drink

SHARE

More Stories

New law to finally set standards for what counts as 'organic'

New law to finally set standards for what counts as 'organic'

The overseas organic produce market is worth over $200 billion a year alone.

Thu, Mar 30

1:58

Levin man finds suspected animal heart valve in Irvines pie

Levin man finds suspected animal heart valve in Irvines pie

Neil Ireland said he spent several hours vomiting after making the discovery.

Mon, Mar 27

0:42

New Zealand's best hot cross bun revealed

New Zealand's best hot cross bun revealed

Tue, Mar 21

App selling discounted surplus food expands into South Island

App selling discounted surplus food expands into South Island

Sun, Mar 19

Irvines, MacKenzie pies to be discontinued from June

Irvines, MacKenzie pies to be discontinued from June

Fri, Mar 17

Whittaker's announces price rise coming next week

Whittaker's announces price rise coming next week

Fri, Mar 17

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Man flown to hospital after Queensland crocodile attack

Man flown to hospital after Queensland crocodile attack

28 mins ago

Three seriously injured following crash on Auckland road

Three seriously injured following crash on Auckland road

42 mins ago

Percy the rabbit joins California police force - fur real

Percy the rabbit joins California police force - fur real

48 mins ago

Highlanders humbled by Hurricanes in second half scorching

Highlanders humbled by Hurricanes in second half scorching

8:45pm

Calls for more guidance ahead of NCEA pilot test roll out

2:59

Calls for more guidance ahead of NCEA pilot test roll out

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6