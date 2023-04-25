New Zealand
AAP

Anzac Day: The red poppy's rise as a symbol of remembrance

39 mins ago
Red Anzac poppies.

Red Anzac poppies. (Source: 1News)

There's a terrible truth behind historic images of pretty red poppies dancing in the battlefields of World War I.

If not for the nitrogen in the bombs that tore up the landscape, and in the blood of slain soldiers, they would never have bloomed in such numbers and become an enduring symbol of remembrance.

Griffith University professor Catherine Pickering is a botanist who spends much of her time lecturing students about the physiology of plants, but also about how they are valued by society.

In the case of the red poppy, its wartime symbolism is a long and fascinating intersection of biology and history ignited by the heart-wrenching 1915 poem, In Flanders Fields.

It was penned by Canadian officer and surgeon lieutenant-colonel John McCrae, who had not long beforehand officiated at the battlefield funeral of his good friend Alexis Helmer, who was killed by a shell near Ypres in Belgium.

"In Flanders fields the poppies blow, Between the crosses, row on row," the poem begins.

The blooms he was writing about were the first to flower on the battlefields of Belgium and northern France, where fighting had laid waste to the land.

The devastation created ideal conditions for red poppies, a fast-growing annual species that produces lots of seeds that can lie dormant for about a century. When disruption arrives, it thrives.

"It was found in the fields of Europe but not in very high densities before the war," Pickering explains.

"But because of the first World War, and the enormous destruction, the loss of vegetation, the digging of trenches, the exploding of bombs, that meant the seed that was in the soil got dug up, exposed to light and then germinated.

"And then the terrible part is that it also benefited from nitrogen. Partly from the exploding ordinance, there's nitrogen in those, but also the blood-soaked fields."

When the fighting moved on, and people returned to areas that had seen hellish fighting, they found fields of blooms.

"The bright red was an association of the sacrifice and the blood but they are also very transient.

"Individual flowers only last a single day, and that's the idea of young life, cut short."

The ephemeral nature of the blooms forced people to be creative.

If the real thing couldn't be had at memorial events - picked blooms will also drop their petals almost immediately - then they would have to be made by hand.

And so they were. At first in France in the early 1920s, from silk.

And now all over Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States to mark Remembrance Day and Anzac Day.

"The act of making them is also part of that remembrance," Pickering says, along with the sale of them for the benefit of war veterans, and the families of those who don't come home.

New ZealandAnzac DayScience

SHARE ME

More Stories

Otago reburials give glimpse into gold mining past

Otago reburials give glimpse into gold mining past

The exhumation of 34 early settlers has painted a more clear picture of Lawrence's history after gold was discovered in the area 162 years ago.

Sun, Apr 23

Scientists find 26 new species of worm in Porirua

Scientists find 26 new species of worm in Porirua

The samples collected showed nematodes probably make up about 40% of the inlet's known biodiversity - a surprising amount.

Sun, Apr 23

What's the best position to sleep in for a good night's rest?

What's the best position to sleep in for a good night's rest?

Mon, Apr 17

4:23

Researchers warn NZ's lakes will take generations to restore

Researchers warn NZ's lakes will take generations to restore

Mon, Apr 17

2:03

Forty-five per cent of NZ's lakes in 'poor' or worse health - study

Forty-five per cent of NZ's lakes in 'poor' or worse health - study

Sun, Apr 16

3:11

RNA tech gets $70m boost to help NZ's future health battles

RNA tech gets $70m boost to help NZ's future health battles

Wed, Apr 12

2:22

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

'Really urgent': Expert urges vaccination as flu season starts early

'Really urgent': Expert urges vaccination as flu season starts early

24 mins ago

King Charles reportedly called Barry Humphries hours before death

King Charles reportedly called Barry Humphries hours before death

39 mins ago

Anzac Day: The red poppy's rise as a symbol of remembrance

Anzac Day: The red poppy's rise as a symbol of remembrance

54 mins ago

Pet insurance - how do you know if it's worth it?

5:37

Pet insurance - how do you know if it's worth it?

5:45am

Kiwis encouraged to get out and honour past and present veterans

Kiwis encouraged to get out and honour past and present veterans

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6