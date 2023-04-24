World War II veteran reflects on service ahead of Anzac Day

World War II veteran Peter Stead has reflected on his service ahead of Anzac Day tomorrow.

Speaking to Breakfast's Anna Burns-Francis from a retirement home in Auckland, the 100-year-old said he thinks it's very important Anzac Day is still celebrated.

He says most families, especially in New Zealand, have a story associated with loss or death worth commemorating.

But he added that while people do need to reflect on what happened, it should "not [be] to the state where we're warring again because once a war starts, it's mighty hard to finish it".

World War II veteran Peter Stead. (Source: 1News)

Among the harrow, Stead also reflected on some moments of light relief, saying that for his 22nd birthday he spent a week in Florence.

He spent several birthdays, anniversaries and Christmases in Italy, most of which on the battlefield.

Stead looks back on his time at war with mixed feelings, saying he had no desire to be in the army but he was conscripted.

Asked why he felt it was important to go to fight for his country, he said it was because of the politics.

"The fascism, and Nazism, and Germany was winning at all points and we were losing at all points. Something simply had to be done so I was going to help to do it."

Stead described it as "pretty scary at times" and says he did "one or two silly things" during his time of service.