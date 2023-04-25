Kiwis encouraged to get out and honour past and present veterans

Kiwis across the county are being encouraged to get out and honour New Zealand’s veterans today on Anzac Day.

Minister for Veterans Meka Whaitiri says today is all about commemorating those who have served while also reflecting on the sacrifices made by Aotearoa’s Defence Force members.

“Whether it’s attending a Dawn Service or a parade here in the towns, cities and rural communities of New Zealand, or standing beside fellow Kiwis at Anzac events overseas, we can all take a few minutes to acknowledge lives forever altered by world events,” she said.

“There is a personal cost in every global conflict, and together we should unify around those who paid the ultimate price, as well as acknowledging New Zealanders who returned home changed by the mental and physical scars of conflict.”

Whaitiri said that while World War I veterans may no longer be with us, deployed personnel who served in Afghanistan and East Timor are still young and “continue to serve our nation with pride, and we can acknowledge them too”.

She highlighted how the Cyclone Gabrielle recovery efforts show how dedicated the country’s Defence Force is.

“Once again, our people sprang into action to evacuate, supply and support affected communities. That ongoing service from contemporary personnel is a living reminder of the commitment embodied in Anzac Day.

“May we remember all those who have served, and those who continue to do so, today and every Anzac Day.”