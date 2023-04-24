New Zealand
New Zealand's most trusted brands revealed

37 mins ago

A list of New Zealand's most trusted brands has been revealed, with Whittaker's chocolate taking the top spot.

Reader's Digest announced the 20-strong list, with St John coming in at number two, closely followed by Mitre 10, Canon and Resene.

For the 24th year in a row, Reader's Digest surveyed a group of 1700 New Zealanders of a mixed demographic, asking them to rate their levels of trust in well-known brands.

"The highest praise goes to Whittaker’s, who this year has won Most Trusted Confectionery, Most Trusted New Zealand Iconic Brands AND Most Trusted Of All Brands Surveyed," Reader’s Digest editor-in-chief Louise Waterson said.

"Whittaker’s success is due to actively engaging with its community of chocolate lovers and integrating their feedback and ideas into its business strategy."

The Top 20 Most Trusted Of All Brands – across all categories surveyed:

1. Whittaker’s

2. Hato Hone St John

3. Mitre 10

4. Canon

5. Resene

6. Toyota

7. Tip Top

8. Samsung

9. Mainland

10. Cookie Time

11. Dettol

12. Anchor

13. Arnott’s

14. Panadol

15. Fisher & Paykel

16. Dilmah

17. Sleepyhead

18. Yates

19. Weber

20. Huntley & Palmers

Waterson said amid Covid-19 and inflation, Kiwi brands have been encouraged to work even harder to secure customer trust.

The full list of brands and awards can be found here.

