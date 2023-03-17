New Zealand
1News

Whittaker's announces price rise coming next week

5:14pm
Whittaker's chocolate lovers might want to look away, as the Kiwi company has today announced price rises are coming next week.

The company posted the news on its official Facebook page this afternoon.

"Hello Chocolate Lovers. We wanted you to be the first to know that from Monday we will unfortunately be bringing in a price increase," the post reads.

"Our costs continue to rise, and we will never cut into these costs by compromising on our quality ingredients. We promise to continue crafting world class chocolate from our factory in Porirua.

"Thank you for your incredible, continued support!"

What the price rise will be exactly wasn't detailed in the announcement.

1News has reached out to Whittaker's for comment.

Countdown currently has large blocks of Whittaker's on sale for $4.80 at the time of writing.

New World has the same blocks at $4.79, while PAK'nSAVE is selling them at $4.49 per block.

