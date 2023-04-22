'Gloriously gluttonous': Cat weighing over 18kg adopted in US

A "gloriously gluttonous" cat weighing 18.3 kilograms has gone viral after being put up for adoption.

Patches was advertised by Richmond Animal Care and Control as "the largest cat anyone has ever seen".

"He's been regulated to a very special diet, is on an exercise plan and is very sweet," the shelter said.

"He's neutered, tested, chipped and ready to go today!"

Patches was measured at 26.7cm wide. (Source: Supplied)

ADVERTISEMENT

That same day, another post confirmed Patches was adopted.

That lucky owner is now tasked with ensuring Patches sticks to his diet and exercise plan and reaches a healthy weight.