Palmerston North residents asked to urgently conserve water

7:32am
Water (file image). (Source: Breakfast)

Palmerston North residents and businesses are being asked to urgently conserve water after a leak was found in the main water pipe for the city's Turitea treatment plant late last night.

The Palmerston North District Council is asking residents to only use water for cooking, drinking and hygiene purposes.

The notice excludes residents in the villages of Ashhurst, Longburn, Linton and Bunnythorpe, who have separate bore supplies which are not connected to the city pipe network.

A leak in the main water pipe was discovered around 10pm last night and "urgent repairs are underway", the council said on its website.

"The affected pipe runs from our treatment plant in Turitea and supplies two-thirds of the city's water. We have bores supplying the city's water this morning, but they cannot supply the same amount of water as our dam can – which is why we need you all to save water."

The council told 1News it had been upgrading a portion of the pipe this week and that the leak is close to that point.

It said on its website while "all water remains safe to drink and use", residents are being asked to reduce their usage this morning while repairs are being carried out.

"We're hopeful that repairs can be made today."

The suburbs of Summerhill and Aokautere are being supplied water from the reservoir, "but it's especially important these residents conserve water until the pipe is fixed so the reservoir doesn't empty".

The council says it will be reaching out to residents on Turitea Rd "to see if they need additional water supplied to them".

