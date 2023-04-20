New Zealand
1News

Insurance company reveals its top 10 most stolen cars in NZ

10:38am
Parked cars.

Parked cars. (Source: Getty)

AMI Insurance has released its list of New Zealand's top 10 most stolen cars in 2022 amid a spike in car thefts, with the Toyota Aqua edging past the Mazda Demio for the top spot.

The Aqua, also known as the Toyota Prius C, accounted for 11% of AMI's 8492 vehicle theft claims, despite making up just 1.47% of the country’s fleet, AMI executive general manager claims Wayne Tippet said in a statement.

It was followed by the Mazda Demio, which has held the top spot in recent years, with the Nissan Tiida hot on its heels.

The remaining vehicles include the Mazda Atenza (Mazda 6), Toyota MarkX, Toyota Vitz, Subaru Legacy, Toyota Corolla, Subaru Impreza and Mazda Familia.

Meanwhile, theft claims last year soared to new highs, spiking 43% on the year prior and 54% from 2019.

Theft claims for the Toyota MarkX surged in recent years from 21 claims in 2020 to 441 in 2022 – a 2000% increase in three years.

Tippet gave some top tips to "make your car less attractive to thieves", including removing any valuables and parking in well-lit areas.

"Immobilisers are good, but if your car doesn’t have one installed, steering locks are effective deterrents too," he said.

He also urged people to "check the sum insured on their insurance policy is up to date".

"Second-hand cars are generally holding their value better than they used to, due to supply chain delays, parts shortages, and other factors," he said.

"So, if the worst happens and your car is stolen and written off, you want to make sure that your sum insured is at an appropriate level for your car."

Regionally, Auckland had the most vehicle theft claims with almost 3000 claims last year, compared to runner-up Canterbury's 1214 claims.

Recovery rates remained high, however, with 94% of all Aquas, 93% of Demios and 91% of Vitzes being recovered.

Tippet said the findings suggested the majority of cars are being stolen for joyrides.

"Virtually all of these cars are recovered, so it’s likely they’re being stolen for joy rides or to commit other crimes, such as burglaries."

New ZealandCrime and JusticeTransport

SHARE ME

More Stories

Police Minister 'pleased' and 'assured' by Parliament protest report

Police Minister 'pleased' and 'assured' by Parliament protest report

The ACT Party says the report shows the protest was "ugly on all sides'"

39 mins ago

Andrew Coster responds to IPCA report on Parliament occupation

Andrew Coster responds to IPCA report on Parliament occupation

The IPCA has just released its findings into the policing of the three-week protest in Wellington.

10:44am

Parliament protest: Police 'served NZ well', but lacked body armour

Parliament protest: Police 'served NZ well', but lacked body armour

10:00am

4:13

Watch: IPCA speaks on report into Parliament occupation handling

Watch: IPCA speaks on report into Parliament occupation handling

9:56am

Heli pilot in near-fatal crash probably mistook sea fog for cloud

Heli pilot in near-fatal crash probably mistook sea fog for cloud

8:14am

Vehicle sought in Canterbury homicide investigation

Vehicle sought in Canterbury homicide investigation

6:39am

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Budget 2022: Cap on First Home Loan scheme scrapped

Budget 2022: Cap on First Home Loan scheme scrapped

Caps on first home grants have also been increased in most major cities, including Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown.

May 19, 2022

Wellington ticket wins $16 million in Lotto Powerball jackpot

Wellington ticket wins $16 million in Lotto Powerball jackpot

October 19, 2022

Govt sanctions sick jobseekers for failing to prepare for work

Govt sanctions sick jobseekers for failing to prepare for work

August 22, 2022

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

Most NZ babies now born to unmarried parents

Most NZ babies now born to unmarried parents

November 17, 2022

Latest

Popular

39 mins ago

Police Minister 'pleased' and 'assured' by Parliament protest report

Police Minister 'pleased' and 'assured' by Parliament protest report

40 mins ago

Shoppers flock to opening of NZ's biggest Kmart store

0:34

Shoppers flock to opening of NZ's biggest Kmart store

48 mins ago

BREAKING

Surprise drop: Inflation rate falls to 6.7%

Surprise drop: Inflation rate falls to 6.7%

55 mins ago

Another Haaland goal propels City to Champions League semis

Another Haaland goal propels City to Champions League semis

10:44am

Andrew Coster responds to IPCA report on Parliament occupation

Andrew Coster responds to IPCA report on Parliament occupation

10:38am

Insurance company reveals its top 10 most stolen cars in NZ

Insurance company reveals its top 10 most stolen cars in NZ
1
2
3
4
5
6