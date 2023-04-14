New Zealand
1News

Police apologise after man arrested for stealing car he just bought

2:26pm
A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Auckland's Counties Manukau Police have apologised after a man was arrested for stealing a car he had just bought.

A report released by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) this week outlines how the man filed a complaint after he was arrested and his car towed.

"He provided documentation showing he had legally purchased the car from the previous registered owner," the report states.

"Police looked into the ownership of the car and found another person had registered the car into their name a few days after the complainant bought it.

"This other person then reported the car stolen which is why police arrested the complainant, as he was no longer the registered owner."

After the issue was discovered police charged the person who filed the false ownership registration and returned the car to its rightful owner.

"Police acknowledged they had taken insufficient steps to verify ownership before arresting the man and wrote to him to apologise," the IPCA concluded.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

SHARE

More Stories

Dunedin woman caught driving 6 times over legal limit

Dunedin woman caught driving 6 times over legal limit

Police said a vehicle was spotted driving "in an unsafe manner" yesterday afternoon.

30 mins ago

Air NZ flight diverts back to Auckland over mechanical issue

Air NZ flight diverts back to Auckland over mechanical issue

The flight was two hours into its journey to Hong Kong when it turned around.

58 mins ago

Police attending 'sudden death' in Auckland park

Police attending 'sudden death' in Auckland park

1:34pm

Police investigating if spate of Chch robberies are linked

Police investigating if spate of Chch robberies are linked

1:26pm

Tech glitches and Brown's broken iPad hit Auckland flood response

Tech glitches and Brown's broken iPad hit Auckland flood response

9:58am

4:06

Cambridge granny smashes car into ram-raiders' vehicle

Cambridge granny smashes car into ram-raiders' vehicle

7:12pm

More Stories

Two arrested in Waikato after stolen car driven at cop

Two arrested in Waikato after stolen car driven at cop

Waka Kotahi said part of State Highway 1 affected by the crash had re-opened just before 7pm.

Mon, Apr 3

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

The unbeaten Chiefs, led by the attacking brilliance of their playmaker, show no sign of slowing down, writes Patrick McKendry.

Mon, Apr 3

Police justified in using dogs in arrest who bit offenders - IPCA

Police justified in using dogs in arrest who bit offenders - IPCA

Tue, Jan 31

Second man arrested in meth beer case linked to death

Second man arrested in meth beer case linked to death

Tue, Mar 28

Perfect Nweke helps Silver Ferns to second win over Australia

Perfect Nweke helps Silver Ferns to second win over Australia

October 16, 2022

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

June 19, 2022

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

9 dogs put down at Chch shelter after Parvovirus outbreak

9 dogs put down at Chch shelter after Parvovirus outbreak

30 mins ago

Dunedin woman caught driving 6 times over legal limit

Dunedin woman caught driving 6 times over legal limit

40 mins ago

Gallery: First photos emerge of Cyclone Ilsa damage in Australia

Gallery: First photos emerge of Cyclone Ilsa damage in Australia

58 mins ago

Air NZ flight diverts back to Auckland over mechanical issue

Air NZ flight diverts back to Auckland over mechanical issue

2:53pm

Flooding forces part of SH25 in Coromandel to close

0:12

Flooding forces part of SH25 in Coromandel to close

2:26pm

Police apologise after man arrested for stealing car he just bought

Police apologise after man arrested for stealing car he just bought
1
2
3
4
5
6