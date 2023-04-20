New Zealand
Four men arrested after fatal Whangārei Gull stabbing

41 mins ago
Crime scene at Gull service station. (Source: 1News)

Four men have been arrested after 25-year-old Shayden Perkinson's death at a Whangārei Gull station on Saturday night.

The fatal stabbing happened around 9.40pm outside a Gull service station on Tauroa St, Raumanga.

Detective Inspector Dene Begbie said police located the men in South Auckland this afternoon.

"Two of the men, aged 24 and 29, are charged with murder," he said.

"Investigation staff have been working hard to piece together the events of the night, so it is pleasing that arrests have now been made."

A 25-year-old man has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and unlawful possession of a pistol, and a 54-year-old man has been charged jointly with the 25-year-old for unlawful possession of a pistol.

Begbie said police's thoughts were with Perkinson's family.

"Our thoughts are with his whānau who are still coming to terms with the devastating events of Saturday night," he said.

"I would also like to acknowledge those in the community who have assisted in our investigation so far."

The investigation is ongoing and further arrests and charges could be made, police added.

