One dead in Whangārei after shop worker spots person 'with a knife'

One person has died following an incident involving a number of people in Whangārei last night.

Police were called to reports of someone being injured on Tauroa Street, Raumanga, about 9:40pm.

The person died at the scene, police said.

A local shop worker told 1News he called the police after seeing "someone with a knife" and people running round acting “fishy".

He confirmed he was aware someone had died.

The man said his shop wasn't robbed but indicated it had been recently.

Officers are now attempting to establish the events that took place in the lead up to the death and identify others who were there.

Anyone who has information about this incident or who witnessed it is asked to call 105 and quote event number P054324036.