Confronting video shows aftermath of Whangārei Gull stabbing

6:16pm

Confronting video has emerged showing the chaotic aftermath of a fatal Whangārei petrol station stabbing on Saturday night.

A 25-year-old man was killed outside a Gull service station on Tauroa St, Raumanga about 9.40pm.

Video supplied to 1News shows what appears to be two people attacking someone before one of the attackers is struck by a vehicle racing through the service station, sending them flying into the air.

Due to the graphic nature of the video 1News has decided to show only a small portion of the footage.

This afternoon police released a statement confirming what was captured in the video.

"We have established the deceased has been seriously assaulted and that the people involved in the assault have also been struck with a vehicle," police said.

Police did not believe the incident was gang-related.

"We are following positive lines of enquiry and are committed to holding those responsible to account," Northland District Crime Manager Detective Inspector Dene Begbie said.

Crime scene at Gull service station.

Crime scene at Gull service station. (Source: 1News)

He added the dead man's family was, "understandably devastated by what has occurred".

Yesterday, a local shop worker told 1News he called the police after seeing "someone with a knife" and people running round acting "fishy".

Anyone in the area of the Gull service station at around 9.30pm last night and have photos or videos which may be relevant can upload them here.

People can also call 105 or call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

