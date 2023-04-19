New Zealand
1News

Police name man who died in Whangārei Gull stabbing

4:19pm

Police have named the man who died in a Whangārei Gull stabbing on Saturday night.

He was 25-year-old Shayden Perkinson of Raumanga.

The fatal stabbing happened around 9.40pm outside a Gull service station on Tauroa St, Raumanga.

Video supplied to 1News shows what appears to be two people attacking someone before one of the attackers is struck by a vehicle racing through the service station, sending them flying into the air.

Police did not believe the incident was gang-related but haven't released more details of the incident while the investigation is ongoing.

"At this stage, no arrests have been made, however a further update will be provided when we are in a position to do so," Northland District Crime Manager Detective Inspector Dene Begbie said in a statement this afternoon.

Crime scene at Gull service station.

Crime scene at Gull service station. (Source: 1News)

Stuff today reported that Perkinson's cousin said he was killed while trying to protect a woman who was being robbed at an ATM.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeNorthland

SHARE

More Stories

Killer Beez arrested after 265kg of meth bound for NZ seized

Killer Beez arrested after 265kg of meth bound for NZ seized

Customs NZ said the "substantial amount of methamphetamine" could be worth about $91 million.

43 mins ago

3 arrested after cannabis found in South Island 'wilderness'

3 arrested after cannabis found in South Island 'wilderness'

Twenty-one firearms have also been seized by police.

12:48pm

IPCA concludes inquiry into Alan Hall wrongful conviction case

IPCA concludes inquiry into Alan Hall wrongful conviction case

10:29am

Ram-raids: Police superintendent responds to public interventions

Ram-raids: Police superintendent responds to public interventions

6:10am

3:02

White supremacist Philip Arps jailed over abusive messages

White supremacist Philip Arps jailed over abusive messages

Tue, Apr 18

Total solar eclipse for small WA town partially visible in NZ

Total solar eclipse for small WA town partially visible in NZ

Tue, Apr 18

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Upsets galore in first round as ASB Classic heads indoors

Upsets galore in first round as ASB Classic heads indoors

Organisers earlier decided to shift all of today's matches inside with no public access in response to the ongoing wet weather caused by Cyclone Hale.

Tue, Jan 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

NZ face tough Davis Cup challenge after Bulgaria take 2-0 lead

NZ face tough Davis Cup challenge after Bulgaria take 2-0 lead

Sat, Feb 4

Man's death in Hamilton treated as homicide

Man's death in Hamilton treated as homicide

March 6, 2022

Gang violence will subside, Police Minister assures Aucklanders

Gang violence will subside, Police Minister assures Aucklanders

May 26, 2022

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

'Ideological nonsense': Greens hit out at Nats' farming policy

'Ideological nonsense': Greens hit out at Nats' farming policy

15 mins ago

Netflix to bring down the curtain on its original offering

Netflix to bring down the curtain on its original offering

30 mins ago

Airbnb guests waste 120 tonnes of water, leave gas on for 25 days

Airbnb guests waste 120 tonnes of water, leave gas on for 25 days

43 mins ago

Killer Beez arrested after 265kg of meth bound for NZ seized

Killer Beez arrested after 265kg of meth bound for NZ seized

55 mins ago

Ryan returns to his rugby roots for 'special' week of coaching

1:15

Ryan returns to his rugby roots for 'special' week of coaching

4:36pm

Perth mum-of-two stabbed to death in front of daughters

Perth mum-of-two stabbed to death in front of daughters
1
2
3
4
5
6