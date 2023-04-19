Police name man who died in Whangārei Gull stabbing

Police have named the man who died in a Whangārei Gull stabbing on Saturday night.

He was 25-year-old Shayden Perkinson of Raumanga.

The fatal stabbing happened around 9.40pm outside a Gull service station on Tauroa St, Raumanga.

Video supplied to 1News shows what appears to be two people attacking someone before one of the attackers is struck by a vehicle racing through the service station, sending them flying into the air.

Police did not believe the incident was gang-related but haven't released more details of the incident while the investigation is ongoing.

"At this stage, no arrests have been made, however a further update will be provided when we are in a position to do so," Northland District Crime Manager Detective Inspector Dene Begbie said in a statement this afternoon.

Crime scene at Gull service station. (Source: 1News)

Stuff today reported that Perkinson's cousin said he was killed while trying to protect a woman who was being robbed at an ATM.