Black Sticks ready for 'invaluable' games in Christchurch

By Jordan Oppert , 1News Reporter
7 mins ago

The Black Sticks men and women are in Christchurch for the pro-league series where they'll play Great Britain and Australia twice - including an Anzac Day doubleheader.

But there's more than just trans-Tasman pride on the line for both sides.

"To play quality international teams in two matches is invaluable for us," forward Olivia Merry said.

"Being able to play back-to-back as well - it's something we have to do for the Olympic qualifier so it's something we need to practice and learn to do well."

It's a sentiment women's head coach Phil Burrows echoed, acknowledging it will be a "baptism of fire" for a number of players with 16 contracted players across the men's and women's sides unavailable due to international commitments, making way for 10 potential debutants.

"It's important to understand we've got good players here as well and I'm happy to put them in," said Burrows.

"But balancing that with the European commitments is a bit niggly."

Scotland's Duncan Riddell, left, challenges New Zealand's Hugo Inglis during New Zealand vs Scotland in the Men's Pool at the Commonwealth Games.

Scotland's Duncan Riddell, left, challenges New Zealand's Hugo Inglis during New Zealand vs Scotland in the Men's Pool at the Commonwealth Games. (Source: Associated Press)

As well as fresh faces, there will be a couple of familiar ones too.

Kelsey Smith returns just six months after having a baby and Jared Panchia is also coming back having not played since the Tokyo Olympics.

"If you'd asked me after Tokyo, I would've said, 'na, I won't play again' but a few things [have changed that]," Smith said.

"My back's feeling better and I've got help so it's been really good."

Ironically, it's through injury Panchia has found himself back in the men's team.

"If you'd asked me eight months ago I wouldn't have been back but with the time off you have time to reflect and see if you miss competing and playing - and I did," he said.

There's also a collective sense of unfinished business following two disappointing campaigns at the Tokyo Olympics and last year's Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The Black Sticks look on after their semi-final loss to England.

The Black Sticks look on after their semi-final loss to England. (Source: Photosport)

Burrows conceded the women need to find some consistency moving forward.

"We play some patchy hockey at times. I'm really keen for us to start putting 60 minutes of good hockey together as opposed to half a game of hockey," he said.

The pro-league series gets underway at Christchurch's Nga Puna Wai Sports Hub on Saturday.

