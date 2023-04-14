Other Sport
Former All Black's son to debut for Black Sticks Men

By Michelle Prendiville, 1News Sport Reporter
31 mins ago

Almost 40 years after his dad broke onto the rugby world stage, Benji Culhane will do the same - but this time in hockey.

The 19-year-old is set to make his debut for the Black Sticks Men next week.

He has plenty of experience to tap into, one being his dad, Simon Culhane. The Southland legend made his debut for the All Blacks at the 1995 Rugby World Cup where he went on to score 45 points against Japan, the most points scored on debut at a World Cup, a record that still stands today.

When asked what advice his dad has given him ahead of his own first test.

"Just go out there and be myself, as much as I can," Benji said.

"That's what he did and he went alright!"

Benji had no idea of his surprise call up to the Black Sticks Men's side, as he was off the grid hunting with his dad at the time.

"I got to the top and realised I'd missed a few phone calls, got back in service so rung back the coach and he said to me you're going to be playing in the game!"

His dad was just as shocked.

"He just finished a hockey camp and the potential was if he made the team the call would come - but he didn't tell me that," Simon said.

"It was such a cool moment when he did get named - I could actually hear what was going on in the conversation.

"We had a bit of a moment up on the hill after a tough days hunting - we are so, so proud."

Benji made the Junior Black Sticks last year. Four months later, he's now named in the men's nationals squad.

"Up until Christmas last year my big goal was to get into the juniors," Benji said.

"I was pretty happy with that and then pretty soon after that it's the Black Sticks - it's pretty cool!"

It's been a hard graft for the Southland teen, over the years he developed a point of difference. Benji is also a promising cricketer where he's represented Otago.

"I was always running around on the lawn with the rugby ball and stuff in my younger days but then when i took hockey and cricket seriously i leaned away from it.

"I've been opting up between cricket and hockey, but getting the opportunity to go to Australia with the Junior Black Sticks, it's made me lean towards the hockey path at the moment."

