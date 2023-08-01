Black Sticks teams boosted by experience for Olympic qualifier

The Black Sticks men and women's teams will welcome back over 1300 caps of experience for next week's Oceania Cup series against Australia, which doubles as a qualifier for next year's Olympics.

The losers of the three-Test series in Whangārei will have a second chance to qualify for Paris at events in January, but the Black Sticks are hoping their squads named this morning can seal a spot next week.

Olympians Julia King and Sam Child (née Charlton) will make their first Black Sticks appearances since the Tokyo Games in 2021, while Kelsey Smith is also coming back into the side, after being unavailable for selection for the recent European tour.

Child said she is ready to hit the turf again.

"I've enjoyed having a break from hockey and focusing on my life outside of sport including having my twin boys, but the time is right to come back and do what I can to help the team qualify for Paris," Child said.

"I'm looking forward to representing New Zealand again, doing it alongside this great group of girls, and having my family on the sideline."

New Zealand celebrate Rose Tynan's goal. (Source: Photosport)

The Black Sticks men will also have an injection of veterans in their ranks with Hugo Inglis putting his hand up for selection for the first time since last year's Commonwealth Games while Jake Smith comes back from an injury sustained at the World Cup in January. Dane Lett and Simon Child also come back into the side after being unavailable for Europe.

Inglis rejoins the squad after spending time away concentrating on his work but is ready to take on Australia.

"The group progressed nicely in Europe and the young guys settled into international hockey really well. I'm excited to play alongside them and also to have the experience of my old mate Simon Child," Inglis said.

"We can't hide from the fact that the Kookaburras are a quality outfit and we'll need to be at our best in Whangārei and show what playing for Olympic qualification means to us."

Both the Black Sticks men and women will likely celebrate milestones during the series as well with Grace O'Hanlon in line to earn her 100th cap and Simon Child poised for his 300th Test - a mark only reached by four Kiwis previously if he plays all three games.

Black Sticks Oceania Cup squads

Men

Goalkeepers: Leon Hayward, George Enersen

Defenders: Simon Yorston, David Brydon, Charlie Morrison, Blair Tarrant, Kane Russell, Dane Lett

Midfielders: Nic Woods [c], Aidan Sarikaya, Sean Findlay, Hayden Phillips

Forwards: Simon Child, Hugo Inglis, Scott Boyde, Sam Lane, Jake Smith, George Baker.

Women

Goalkeepers: Grace O'Hanlon, Brooke Roberts

Defenders: Steph Dickins, Fran Davies, Megan Hull ©, Casey Crowley, Liz Thompson

Midfielders: Julia King, Sam Child, Tarryn Davey, Alia Jacques, Katie Doar

Forwards: Rose Tynan, Olivia Shannon, Hannah Cotter, Kelsey Smith, Hope Ralph, Olivia Merry [c]