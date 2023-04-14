Tauranga couple learn of life-changing Lotto win on mountain hike

A lucky Tauranga couple learned they had won a life-changing Lotto jackpot whilst hiking on top of a mountain.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, were enjoying the view when they found out they had scooped $1 million with Lotto First Division on Wednesday.

"We’re on holiday at the moment and can’t get reception anywhere else," the man told Lotto NZ.

"I saw an email yesterday saying I’d won a major prize, but I wasn’t sure until I checked my ticket on the MyLotto App."

The man said he and his wife were "physically shaking" as they watched the numbers line up.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We had a sleepless night," the man said. "And then we just did this big, long walk this morning."

The couple plan to use their winnings to pay off their mortgage and travel overseas.