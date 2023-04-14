New Zealand
1News

Tauranga couple learn of life-changing Lotto win on mountain hike

4:53pm
Lotto winners room.

Lotto winners room. (Source: Supplied)

A lucky Tauranga couple learned they had won a life-changing Lotto jackpot whilst hiking on top of a mountain.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, were enjoying the view when they found out they had scooped $1 million with Lotto First Division on Wednesday.

"We’re on holiday at the moment and can’t get reception anywhere else," the man told Lotto NZ.

"I saw an email yesterday saying I’d won a major prize, but I wasn’t sure until I checked my ticket on the MyLotto App."

The man said he and his wife were "physically shaking" as they watched the numbers line up.

"We had a sleepless night," the man said. "And then we just did this big, long walk this morning."

The couple plan to use their winnings to pay off their mortgage and travel overseas.

New ZealandTauranga and Bay of Plenty

SHARE

More Stories

Police searching for two missing hunters on East Coast

Police searching for two missing hunters on East Coast

A search and rescue team, as well as the Eagle helicopter searched the area today but couldn't find the hunters.

Mon, Apr 10

Weather warnings issued as low pressure system heads east

Weather warnings issued as low pressure system heads east

Heavy rain warnings have been issued for Hawke's Bay and Gisborne.

Fri, Apr 7

Trolley town: How much a tourism hotspot spends on abandoned carts

Trolley town: How much a tourism hotspot spends on abandoned carts

Wed, Apr 5

Family dog's fate hangs in balance after owner's conviction

Family dog's fate hangs in balance after owner's conviction

Tue, Apr 4

Two people in 70s airlifted to hospital after Whitianga crash

Two people in 70s airlifted to hospital after Whitianga crash

Thu, Mar 30

NEMA awarded $40k after Whakaari/White Island charges dismissed

NEMA awarded $40k after Whakaari/White Island charges dismissed

Wed, Mar 29

More Stories

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

The unbeaten Chiefs, led by the attacking brilliance of their playmaker, show no sign of slowing down, writes Patrick McKendry.

Mon, Apr 3

Perfect Nweke helps Silver Ferns to second win over Australia

Perfect Nweke helps Silver Ferns to second win over Australia

Grace Nweke's flawless performance, along with a crucial 7-2 run in the third quarter, saw the Silver Ferns go up 2-0 in the four-Test Constellation Cup series.

October 16, 2022

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

June 19, 2022

10,191 Covid-19 cases over 48 hours, 14 deaths reported

10,191 Covid-19 cases over 48 hours, 14 deaths reported

June 7, 2022

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

May 9, 2022

Cook Strait ferry woe: Bluebridge sailings hit by engineering issue

Cook Strait ferry woe: Bluebridge sailings hit by engineering issue

Mon, Apr 3

Latest

Popular

15 mins ago

Tech consultant charged in killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee

Tech consultant charged in killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee

45 mins ago

Northern China blanketed with floating sand and dust

Northern China blanketed with floating sand and dust

4:53pm

Tauranga couple learn of life-changing Lotto win on mountain hike

Tauranga couple learn of life-changing Lotto win on mountain hike

4:36pm

World's most expensive licence plate fetches whopping $23.7m

World's most expensive licence plate fetches whopping $23.7m

4:27pm

Woman and teen boy charged over high school students robbery

Woman and teen boy charged over high school students robbery

4:10pm

Inside Parliament: Co-governance, crybabies and controversy

Inside Parliament: Co-governance, crybabies and controversy
1
2
3
4
5
6