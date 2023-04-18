National announce Hipango as first Māori seat candidate since 2002

Harete Hipango will contest Te Tai Hauāuru for the National Party in the upcoming election, the party's first candidate in a Māori seat since 2002.

Hipango is currently a list MP, and served as MP for Whanganui from 2017 to 2020.

"It's an honour to have the opportunity to campaign for a National Government in Te Tai Hauāuru, the people and place I whakapapa with and have a profound connection to," she said.

She added the selection provides National with "the chance to connect with more whānau about our plans to address the issues that matter most to them".

"I will continue to be based in Whanganui and I look forward to connecting and re-connecting with as many people as I can across Te Tai Hauāuru, from Otorohanga in the north, all the way to Porirua in the south, and everywhere in between," Hipango said.

"I look forward to mobilising our waka with our people and power to propel forward into a kaupapa campaign of mana motuhake - enabling and empowering our people, place and priorities."

The seat will also be contested by Labour's Soraya Peke-Mason and Te Pāti Māori's Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

Labour's Adrian Rurawhe is currently the MP for Te Tai Hauāuru.